Cowichan Capitals add Adam Conquest for 2018-19

The Era of Conquest has begun for the Cowichan Valley Capitals. Unfortunately, it will be a short one.

Forward Adam Conquest has committed to play for the B.C. Hockey League team this coming season as he prepares to begin his college career in the fall of 2019.

A six-foot, 190-pound forward from Michigan, Conquest played last season with Brighton High School in the Kensington Lakes Athletic Association, posting 46 points on 25 goals and 21 assists in 27 games. He also suited up for eight games with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the U.S. Hockey League.

The 18-year-old has already committed to play NCAA Div. 1 hockey with the Bowling Green University Falcons, starting in the 2019-20 season.



kevin.rothbauer@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter