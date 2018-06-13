Special Olympics BC - Cowichan bowlers Krysta Grzybowski, Alanna Kay and Robbie Hall in Prince Edward Island with coach Jean Scholefield. (Submitted)

Cowichan bowlers help B.C. to success at nationals in P.E.I.

Three Valley athletes contribute to provincial team

Three athletes and one coach from the Cowichan Valley helped Team BC to an excellent showing at the Special Olympics Canada Bowling Championships in Prince Edward Island last month.

Team BC collected 31 medals in five- and tenpin bowling at the championships that ran from May 15-10.

Robbie Hall finished fourth in the individual event, Krista Grzybowski placed sixth, and Alanna Kay was seventh. The three bowlers also placed eighth in the team event with the Cowichan Valley Strikers, a team that was rounded out by Wayne Jones of Castlegar and Melanie McMaster of Oceanside.

Jean Scholefield of Special Olympics BC – Cowichan Valley served as five-pin bowling coach for Team BC.

The bowling contingent of Team BC included 56 athletes with intellectual disabilities, 12 coaches, and three mission staff members, representing 23 communities across British Columbia.

“Team BC bowlers trained hard for the Bowling Championships, and it was inspiring to see their work pay off,” says Leslie Thornley, Team BC 2018 Chef de Mission. “Along with achieving an impressive medal count, they recorded many personal bests, made new friends from across the country, and created wonderful memories.”

Team BC 2018 athletes from nine other sports will represent the province at the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Antigonish, Nova Scotia from July 31-Aug. 4. Athletes at that event will compete in athletics, basketball, bocce, golf, powerlifting, rhythmic gymnastics, soccer, softball, and swimming.

Previous story
Thunder come back against Campbell River

Just Posted

B.C. Place will miss out on World Cup soccer celebration

Tourism minister says B.C. made right decision to drop out of bid

Cowichan welcomes “That Feller You’ve Seen on TV”

Shaun Majumder brings his funny show to the Valley

Catherine Macey column: Downtown Duncan looking spiffy this summer

New and refreshed street banners are in the works

Thunder come back against Campbell River

Cowichan junior B’s still undefeated

Big crowd out at Laketown Ranch for Trooper’s Lake Days show

They were the band everyone was waiting for, and the Flats were rockin’ when Trooper performed

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

New program extends disaster relief for B.C. residents

Premier John Horgan announces transition fund in Grand Forks

B.C. priest is not registered to practise psychology: regulator

Court documents show Larre was suspended by the College of Psychologists of British Columbia in 2006

B.C. woman with physical disability shocked after being refused straw

A growing number of Elk Valley businesses limit their use of plastic straws amid global movement

Endangered tadpoles travel via plane, car and kayak to their new home

Northern leopard tadpoles raised in the Vancouver Aquarium were released in the Kootenays last week

Norwegian man finds biological family in B.C.

Family reunion for adopted man almost 50 years in the making.

Think your dad jokes are better than John Horgan’s?

NDP launches dad jokes ‘consultation’ for Father’s Day

‘Business as usual’ as BC Lions’ Wally Buono enters final CFL season

Longtime coach not looking back as team preps for first game of year

Suncor refinery restart to ease B.C. gas station fuel outages

Suncor’s 142,000 barrel-a-day Edmonton refinery was restarted last week after being shut down

Most Read