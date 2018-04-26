Cowichan ballers Most Outstanding

Players from two Cowichan Valley high schools were named the Most Outstanding in their respective games at the Vancouver Island Seniors Classic.

The Seniors Classic features the top Grade 12 basketball players from across the Island, playing in two boys games and one girls game.

Shawnigan Lake School’s Sergio Pereira received the award for the Boys A game, in which the North beat the South 101-73, and Brentwood College School’s Somto Dimonachie took home the hardware for the Boys B game, in which the North beat the South 68-56.

Pereira was the lone Shawnigan representative on the Boys A team, which also included Brentwood’s Brendan Sullivan, Bruno Chan and Nathan Pasloske, and Cowichan’s Jaden Bhopal. Dimonachie was joined on the Boys B team by Brentwood teammates Casper Poelen and Jonathan MacDonald. Kyle Murdy, Hans Krohn and Scott Leslie carried Shawnigan colours in the B game, along with coach Vito Pasquale.

Emma Dewit was the lone girls player from the Cowichan Valley in the Seniors Classic, playing for the North in the girls game that was won 54-37 by the South.