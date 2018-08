Cowichan adult soccer tryouts start soon

Men’s Div. 1, Div. 4, U21, Over 35A and B teams, and women’s Div. 2 and Over 30A teams seek players

Tryouts for Cowichan adult soccer teams for the 2018-19 season start next week.

Men’s Div. 1: Starts Wednesday, Aug. 8, then every Monday and Wednesday. All practices on the Sherman Road turf, 8-9:30 p.m.

Men’s Div. 4: Starts Thursday, Aug. 9 at Rotary Park, then Monday, Aug. 13 on turf, then every Monday and Thursday, 8-9:30 p.m.

Men’s U21: Starts Tuesday, Aug. 7, then Thursday, Aug. 9, then every Tuesday and Thursday after. Most practices on turf, some grass on Thursdays, 8-9:30 p.m.

Men’s Over 35A: Starts Tuesday, Aug. 7, then every Tuesday. All practices on turf, 8-9:30 p.m.

Men’s Over 35B: Starts Wednesday, Aug. 8, then every Wednesday after. All practices on turf, 8-9:30 p.m.

Women’s Div. 2: Starts Tuesday, Aug. 7 at Evans Park, 6-7:30pm, then Thursday, Aug. 9 on the turf 8-9:30 p.m.

Women’s Over 30A: Starts Thursday, Aug. 16 at Evans Park, 7-8:30 p.m.

For further information, email Neall Rowlings at neall.rowlings@corix.com



kevin.rothbauer@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

