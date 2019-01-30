Cowichan 49ers get back in the win column

Title destiny still in masters team’s hands

The Cowichan 49ers got back to their winning ways on Friday, beating the Cordova Bay Bobcats 2-0 at Lochside Turf and keeping alive their hopes of winning a third consecutive masters soccer title.

Just like the previous week, the 49ers went into the game shorthanded, but unlike the previous week, their opponents were equally understaffed. Cordova Bay had to resort to putting an out player in goal, and while his technique was unorthodox, he managed to make some big saves, keeping the match scoreless through the first half.

“I thought it was an even game,” Cowichan head coach Kevin James said. “I thought we deserved to win, but it was by no means a dominating game by us.”

That follows the pattern set by previous meetings between the 49ers and the Bobcats.

“Every game we’ve played against them has been a one- or two-goal game,” James noted.

Darcy Penner scored what James called “the goal of the year” to put Cowichan ahead in the second half. Tyler Hughes took the ball down the left side, then sent a cross from around centre to Penner, who took it at full stride and unleashed a volley from about 25 or 30 yards out over the goalkeeper’s shoulder.

The teams continued to battle, and Cordova Bay caromed a shot off the crossbar. Eventually, the 49ers were able to add some insurance on an own goal by the Bobcats.

James expects the Niners to be short-staffed again this Saturday when they play host to third-place Gorge at the Sherman Road turf beginning at 6 p.m.

“Depending on who they bring, they can beat us if we don’t show up to play,” James commented.

Cowichan’s versatile players are comfortable playing different positions, and can also play whatever style of game Gorge brings, the coach pointed out.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys who are skillful and grinders as well,” he said. “That’s a big thing for us. We don’t have one guy who’s afraid to roll up his sleeves.”

With three games left, The 49ers are three points back of UVic for first in the masters A division, but have a game in hand and currently hold the tiebreaker.

“We can get it done on our own end,” James said. “We’re not dependent on anybody else. We’re still able to put it on our shoulders, just do our thing and we can still win the league.”

In the masters B division, the Cowichan Steelheads lost 2-0 to Prospect Lake last weekend and will host Juan de Fuca Ghostfinger Alliance on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Previous story
Kerry Park players pace South to VIJHL all-star sweep

Just Posted

VIDEO: Where is the Town of Lake Cowichan going? OCP open house wants your input

An ‘uptown’ and a ‘downtown’? More affordable housing? Water access? What does Lake Cowichan need?

Neighbours question logic of new Shawnigan rail with trail project

CVRD working on project’s phase one at Shawnigan Lake

Editorial: Cowichan Lake’s critical eye on emergency preparedness a must for the future

The rest of the Cowichan Valley can learn from what Cowichan Lake has done here.

Vast Cowichan childhood poverty stats a wake-up call

These children did not ask to be born into poverty.

Island Health grant enables Nourish Cowichan to extend reach

A $12,500 Community Wellness Grant from Island Health has enabled chef Fatima… Continue reading

VIDEO: Lively and tuneful Cow High show delights crowds

It’s easy to entertain when you’re an Addams

Coming up in Cowichan: Learn about epilepsy; Maple Syrup Festival

Two educational events on epilepsy Vancouver Island University and the Duncan branch… Continue reading

B.C’s central interior to brace for 15 to 35 centimetres of snow: forecast

The national forecaster said that a slow-moving frontal system will spread across the region

Images show evidence of what could be one of Canada’s oldest graveyards

Archeologist Sara Beanlands says there is compelling evidence to at the unmarked site in western Nova Scotia

Bruce McArthur guilty plea sparks call to widen missing persons review

Toronto police spent 18 months looking into disappearance of three missing men before concluding no foul play

B.C. paramedics to be trained in at-home care for seriously ill, end-of-life patients

Program’s goal is to better serve patients in palliative care and reduce unnecessary trips to the ER

COLUMN: How you can get the government’s confidential stuff

The Abbotsford News’ handy guide to asking public bodies for their interesting information

Addictions treatment: barriers and doors on Vancouver Island

Parksville activist says process failing some; service providers explain why process required

BC Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes

CEO Mark Collins to speak with Prince Rupert’s business community

Most Read