The Cowichan Secondary Thunderbirds and their guest coaches celebrate their impressive shield win at the Tier 2 provincial sevens earlier this month. (Submitted)

Cow High’s Super Six surprise at sevens

Shorthanded squad wins shield

After playing with the Cowichan Valley Lumberjacks — a team with representation from all of School District 79’s high schools — a handful of Cowichan Secondary rugby players finally got to represent their school in the Provincial Tier 2 sevens tournament at Brentwood College School on June 8 and 9.

Despite carrying just six players, the Thunderbirds stepped up and outplayed many teams with full rosters to take home the shield championship.

“They could have forfeited, but decided they would play a man down for all three games, showing tremendous Cowichan heart, determination, spirit, and toughness,” coach Tom Fogarty said. “I will be referring to them as the Super Six from here on out.”

Unable to attend the tournament himself, Fogarty entrusted the team to young Cowichan Piggies stars Colten Smith and Peyton Eagar for the event.

The T-Birds sevens team was made up entirely of Grade 10 and 11 players, with no Grade 12s to be seen. More than half of Cowichan’s points at the tournament were scored by Grade 10 standout Justin Marinier, who earned himself an invitation to try out for Team BC. Rounding out the roster were Aydan Crawford-Starter, Dominic Gurzinski, Nick Gurzinski, Cameron Tuck and Eric Von Buch.

Previous story
Four Canadians close in on earning spots in main draw at Wimbledon

Just Posted

Cow High’s Super Six surprise at sevens

Shorthanded squad wins shield

Editorial: We must demand our governments stand up for supply management

Maybe if they tried it our way, they wouldn’t be in such a mess.

Editorial: Mesachie fire future a tough call for residents

We hope that everyone can at least go into the process with an open mind.

VIDEO: Get ready to rock at Laketown Ranch on Canada Day weekend

Bring your pals to Laketown Rock for good tunes, good times

Local products lead the way for both teams in junior A showdown

Lumb, Lidstone and Vaesen among stars for Victoria and Nanaimo

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

Judge: Separated families must be reunited within 30 days

A judge in California ordered U.S. border authorities to reunite separated families within 30 days

Communication service Slack fails to connect

The popular messaging service Slack is having connectivity issues

Paralyzed Humboldt player pulls out all the stops in effort to go home

Hockey player Ryan Straschnitzki is paralyzed from the chest down after a fatal bus crash

Four Canadians close in on earning spots in main draw at Wimbledon

Eugenie Bouchard and Bianca Andreescu both won second-round women’s qualifying matches

Body found in ballpark cooler before Reds-Braves game

The body of a contractor was discovered at SunTrust Park before the Atlanta Braves’ game

Vancouver Island First Nation seeks answers in search for missing fishermen

“The Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation anticipate the RCMP will complete a full investigation.”

Brodeur, Bettman, St. Louis headline 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame class

Willie O’Ree, the NHL’s first black player will enter in the builder category, while Russian great Alexander Yakushev starred in the 1972 Summit Series

CONTAGION: How Canada ‘dropped the ball’ on drug resistance

Antimicrobial resistance has been rising in Canada and globally for decades

Most Read