Cowichan’s Mackenzie Hall reaches for the ball while St. John Brebeuf’s Shania Buenaflor defends during opening-round action at the junior girls provincial invitational tournament at the Langley Events Centre. [Gary Ahuja/Black Press]

Cow High jr. girls win bracket at B.C.’s

The Cowichan Secondary Thunderbirds bounced back after a loss in their opening game of the provincial junior girls basketball championships last weekend to win three straight games and top their bracket.

“The girls played awesome after the first game loss,” Cowichan head coach Sandeep Heer said. “The girls battled through injuries and sickness to fight for the 3-1 record. The team improved so much in each game they played. It was a great way to end the season winning our bracket.”

The teams seeded ninth through 24th at the provincial tournament squared off in the Qualification Round last Thursday, with the eight losing teams going to the Rivalry Bracket, while the eight winning teams moved on to contend for the title.

Cowichan’s only loss came in the Qualification Round as the 16th-seeded T-Birds fell 49-35 to 17th-seeded St. John Brebeuf. Mackenzie Hall led the way with 12 points for Cowichan, while Tayah Poole and Alyssa Klotz had six apiece.

Regrouping in the Rivalry Bracket, the T-Birds beat Nechako Valley 39-21. Jessica Castle earned Player of the Game honours with nine points, while Hall added eight and Eden Funk chipped in with seven.

Cowichan then defeated Okanagan Mission 43-28 behind 13 points from Hall, while Poole and Player of the Game Karen Smith added six apiece.

Hall had another 13 points in the Rivalry Bracket final to lead the T-Birds past 11th-seeded Valleyview 52-47. Poole also scored 13, and Klotz, Funk and Castle each had six.

Eleven players from this year’s junior team will move up to the senior ranks next year, while four Grade 9s will be eligible to return.

