Cow High grads Goodman and Fleming picked as Canada West field hockey all-stars

Goalkeeper Robin Fleming one of three Cowichan players on nationals-bound UVic

Two former Cowichan Secondary field hockey players were named 2018 Canada West all-stars, and one of them is taking her team to the U Sports national championships.

Goaltender Robin Fleming of UVic and midfielder Sara Goodman of UBC, both second-year players, were named to the Canada West all-star team.

Along with fifth-year co-captain Stefanie Langkammer and second-year player Ashton Aumen, Fleming is one of three former Cowichan players on the UVic team that is competing for the national title at York University this weekend.

UVic narrowly edged out UBC for the right to represent Canada West at the national tournament. The teams had matching records of four wins, one loss and three ties. UBC needed to beat Calgary on the last weekend of play by seven or eight goals without allowing a goal. UBC won both games, but the margin of victory wasn’t enough to get them ahead of UVic.

Goodman was on UBC’s national-championship team last fall, along with Frances Kelsey graduate Sarah Keglowitsch. Fellow Cowichan Secondary alumna Jillian Wallace joined Goodman on this year’s UBC squad.

Previous story
Bantam Cowichan Bulldogs end regular season with win

Just Posted

Cow High grads Goodman and Fleming picked as Canada West field hockey all-stars

Goalkeeper Robin Fleming one of three Cowichan players on nationals-bound UVic

‘Dead Man’s Penny’ remembers war, sacrifice for Duncan business owner

Plaque commemorates owner’s soldier grandfather

Desirae Ridenour cracks top 10 at Junior World Grand Finals

Cowichan Bay triathlete continues globe-trotting success

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

Bantam Cowichan Bulldogs end regular season with win

‘Dogs down Longhorns 35-0

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Reconciliation Canada speaker series coming to Duncan

What Reconciliation Is and What It Is Not, starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3

Cowichan Coffee Time: MacGregor ‘most collegial’

• Alistair MacGregor, Member of Parliament for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, has been nominated under… Continue reading

Trudeau to apologize for 1864 hanging of Tsilhqot’in chiefs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize to Tsilhqot’in community members for 1864 hanging of chiefs

New Brunswick’s Liberal government falls after throne speech defeated

Premier Brian Gallant told the legislature he would be going to the lieutenant-governor to resign.

Supreme Court sides with Hydro-Quebec in historic Churchill Falls dispute

It is one of Canada’s bitterest interprovincial feuds, the notorious 1969 Churchill Falls hydro deal between Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador

Greyhound exit leaves gap for homeless, domestic violence shelters

Greyhound wound down all but one of its routes in Western Canada on Wednesday

4 seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 12 others in stable condition

Cpl. Craig Douglass of Prince George RCMP says the accident happened on Highway 97 near Mitchell Road around 3:45 p.m.

Trudeau reassures business leaders on Trans Mountain pipeline’s future

The prime minister made the comments in Vancouver this week

Most Read