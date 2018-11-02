Cow High grads Goodman and Fleming picked as Canada West field hockey all-stars

Two former Cowichan Secondary field hockey players were named 2018 Canada West all-stars, and one of them is taking her team to the U Sports national championships.

Goaltender Robin Fleming of UVic and midfielder Sara Goodman of UBC, both second-year players, were named to the Canada West all-star team.

Along with fifth-year co-captain Stefanie Langkammer and second-year player Ashton Aumen, Fleming is one of three former Cowichan players on the UVic team that is competing for the national title at York University this weekend.

UVic narrowly edged out UBC for the right to represent Canada West at the national tournament. The teams had matching records of four wins, one loss and three ties. UBC needed to beat Calgary on the last weekend of play by seven or eight goals without allowing a goal. UBC won both games, but the margin of victory wasn’t enough to get them ahead of UVic.

Goodman was on UBC’s national-championship team last fall, along with Frances Kelsey graduate Sarah Keglowitsch. Fellow Cowichan Secondary alumna Jillian Wallace joined Goodman on this year’s UBC squad.