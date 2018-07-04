COVL wraps up spring season

The Cowichan Outdoor Volleyball League wrapped up the spring season last month with award presentations at Bridgeman’s Bistro in Mill Bay.
The Golden Spike Trophy for the overall league winner went to Smack that Grass, who were also the Super Elite Champions.
The Alchoballics claimed the Elite Cup, while the El-Compo Awardo went to the Rushing Csars.
Other winners included:
Silver Stein (Comp) – No Digity
Top Set Trophy (Inter-Comp) – Unprotected Sets
Bronze Tip Trophy (Inter) – Markers who Reed Good
Foug Dawg Trophy (Inter-Rec) – Just Hits League
Wrecker’s Rec Award – The Lost Spikes
Wooden Shoe Like This Trophy – Benny and the Sets