COVL wraps up spring season

The Lost Spikes — Dewi Griffiths, Jennifer Jones and Fraser Grey — accept the Wreckers Rec Trophy for the Recreational Division from presenter Sierra Achurch during COVL end-of-year celebrations last month. (Submitted)

The Cowichan Outdoor Volleyball League wrapped up the spring season last month with award presentations at Bridgeman’s Bistro in Mill Bay.

The Golden Spike Trophy for the overall league winner went to Smack that Grass, who were also the Super Elite Champions.

The Alchoballics claimed the Elite Cup, while the El-Compo Awardo went to the Rushing Csars.

Other winners included:

Silver Stein (Comp) – No Digity

Top Set Trophy (Inter-Comp) – Unprotected Sets

Bronze Tip Trophy (Inter) – Markers who Reed Good

Foug Dawg Trophy (Inter-Rec) – Just Hits League

Wrecker’s Rec Award – The Lost Spikes

Wooden Shoe Like This Trophy – Benny and the Sets