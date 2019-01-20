Cousins leads the way as Caps trounce Salmon Arm

Kolton Cousins had the first two-goal game of his junior hockey career and three of his teammates each recorded a goal and an assist as the Cowichan Valley Capitals thumped the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 7-2 at the Island Savings Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Cousins scored the fourth and fifth goals of his rookie campaign in the B.C. Hockey League. Cole Broadhurst, Niko Esposito-Selivanov and Brady Lynn all accounted for a goal and an assist apiece, and Preston Brodziak and Doug Scott added singles. Pierce Diamond made his third consecutive start with the Caps since joining the team last weekend, and stopped 37 of 39 shots to improve to 2-1.

The Caps rang up their second win in a row, extending the space between themselves and the last-place Surrey Eagles, while gaining ground on the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, who lost to the Powell River Kings on Sunday.

Cowichan will play at home again on Wednesday, hosting the Bulldogs at 7 p.m.