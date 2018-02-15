Coaches confused at Alberni dual meet

Some points vacated in unusual scoring system

In preparation for a series of dual meets in Port Alberni on Feb. 3, Cowichan Valley Wrestling Club coaches Nick Zuback and Eric Anderson put together a strong South Island Elite team, made up primarily of Cowichan wrestlers, with a few additions from Victoria and Saltspring.

Unfortunately, the Saltspring wrestlers had to back out at the last minute, and the coaches scrambled for replacements. Only one replacement could be found in time, leaving holes in the lineup, but the coaches were still optimistic.

Normally in a dual meet, teams are awarded five points if the other team forfeits a match, but that wasn’t the case in Alberni. South Island should have beaten Vancouver College 94-48, but any points that would have been scored by girls were vacated because Vancouver College is a boys-only school and therefore didn’t have any female wrestlers. South Island ended up losing 48-42.

“We were pretty distraught, Eric and I,” Zuback said. “We shouldn’t be penalized for doing our job.”

South Island also lost any forfeit points they would have earned against Alberni — which did have female wrestlers — and lost by fewer than 20 points. South Island did go on to beat the Vancouver College B team and North Island.

“I was happy with our wrestlers and the results from that one,” Zuback said.

South Island’s standout competitor in Alberni was Queen of Angels’ Ashton Combdon, who pinned his opponent in every match, earning the maximum of five points each time.

The CVWC will host the Island championships at Chemainus Secondary this weekend. Weigh-ins will take place on Friday, followed by competition Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wrestlers will be hoping to qualify for provincials in Port Alberni in March.

