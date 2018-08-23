Closson Classic fastball tournament this weekend

Men’s fastball teams from across Vancouver Island will gather at Glenora’s Waldon Park this weekend for the 49th annual Gord Closson Oldtimers Fall Classic.
The tournament gets underway on Friday at 6 p.m. as Gord’s Geriatrics take on Belfor Restorations and the Rangers face the Bangers.
Action resumes on Saturday with round-robin games at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Sunday will feature playoff games starting at 9 a.m., with the finals set for 3 p.m.
In addition to the action on the field, the tournament will feature a 50/50 draw, beer gardens, and a concession run by the Shriners.
Proceeds from this year’s Fall Classic will benefit Cowichan Valley sports community figures Gerry Rees and Mark MacDowell.