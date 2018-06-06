Close games or otherwise, Cowichan Thunder remain undefeated

The junior B Cowichan Valley Thunder went from their lowest offensive output of the box lacrosse season on Saturday to their highest mark of the year on Monday, winning both games to remain undefeated.

The Thunder edged past the Campbell River Ravens 7-6 at Kerry Park Arena on Saturday, then crushed the visiting Nanaimo Timbermen 21-9 on Monday.

Saturday’s game was a goaltending duel that in which Cowichan’s Pollo Claxton ultimately prevailed.

“It was a battle,” Thunder head coach Lorne Winship said. “I felt that we had a lot more quality scoring chances, but their goalie played very well. Pollo did too.”

Intangibles helped keep things close between the two teams.

“We are still taking a few undisciplined penalties that are costing us,” Winship said. “We got a few injuries to a couple key players that I hope aren’t lengthy. Anyways, a win is a win.”

Brandon Corby and Tyson Black each scored twice against Campbell River, and Taylor Martin, Colin Winship and Mat Jung had singles. Jung added three assists, while Winship, Martin, Black, Brayden Zunti and Jacob Taylor each recorded one.

Against Nanaimo on Monday, the Thunder scored three quick goals to chase the Timbermen’s starting netminder, and cruised from there. The T-Men were able to narrow Cowichan’s lead to two goals late in the second period, but the visitors had a short bench and ran out of gas in the third.

Midget call-up Devyn Zunti scored a team-high five goals and set up one, and his brother Brayden scored four and assisted on three, while Mat Jung finished with three goals and eight helpers. Tyson Black had three goals and three assists, Colin Winship had three goals and two assists, Brandon Corby had two goals and two assists, and Jacob Taylor had one goal and one assist. Olin Webb added two helpers, and Mitch Page, Brady Williams, Parker Teufel, Kyle Page, Lucas Nagel and goalie Kain Stewart had one each.

The Thunder got strong defensive play from Williams, Weidenfeld and Scott McCaffery on Monday, and Stewart made his first appearance of the season.

The Thunder visit Nanaimo on Wednesday, then host the Saanich Express on Saturday at 8 p.m., and visit Campbell River on Sunday.

