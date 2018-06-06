Tyson Black

Close games or otherwise, Cowichan Thunder remain undefeated

The junior B Cowichan Valley Thunder went from their lowest offensive output of the box lacrosse season on Saturday to their highest mark of the year on Monday, winning both games to remain undefeated.

The Thunder edged past the Campbell River Ravens 7-6 at Kerry Park Arena on Saturday, then crushed the visiting Nanaimo Timbermen 21-9 on Monday.

Saturday’s game was a goaltending duel that in which Cowichan’s Pollo Claxton ultimately prevailed.

“It was a battle,” Thunder head coach Lorne Winship said. “I felt that we had a lot more quality scoring chances, but their goalie played very well. Pollo did too.”

Intangibles helped keep things close between the two teams.

“We are still taking a few undisciplined penalties that are costing us,” Winship said. “We got a few injuries to a couple key players that I hope aren’t lengthy. Anyways, a win is a win.”

Brandon Corby and Tyson Black each scored twice against Campbell River, and Taylor Martin, Colin Winship and Mat Jung had singles. Jung added three assists, while Winship, Martin, Black, Brayden Zunti and Jacob Taylor each recorded one.

Against Nanaimo on Monday, the Thunder scored three quick goals to chase the Timbermen’s starting netminder, and cruised from there. The T-Men were able to narrow Cowichan’s lead to two goals late in the second period, but the visitors had a short bench and ran out of gas in the third.

Midget call-up Devyn Zunti scored a team-high five goals and set up one, and his brother Brayden scored four and assisted on three, while Mat Jung finished with three goals and eight helpers. Tyson Black had three goals and three assists, Colin Winship had three goals and two assists, Brandon Corby had two goals and two assists, and Jacob Taylor had one goal and one assist. Olin Webb added two helpers, and Mitch Page, Brady Williams, Parker Teufel, Kyle Page, Lucas Nagel and goalie Kain Stewart had one each.

The Thunder got strong defensive play from Williams, Weidenfeld and Scott McCaffery on Monday, and Stewart made his first appearance of the season.

The Thunder visit Nanaimo on Wednesday, then host the Saanich Express on Saturday at 8 p.m., and visit Campbell River on Sunday.

 

Parker Teufel

Mat Jung

Previous story
VIDEO: Ucluelet kayak guides circumnavigate Vancouver Island
Next story
DCS students make badminton history

Just Posted

Police respond to shooting incident in Mill Bay

Reports state six shots fired into home and vehicle

DCS students make badminton history

Duncan Christian School students Micah Lewis and Simon Deng accomplished a first… Continue reading

Close games or otherwise, Cowichan Thunder remain undefeated

The junior B Cowichan Valley Thunder went from their lowest offensive output… Continue reading

Provincial silver for two Valley schools

Shawnigan Lake School finished second in AAAA and BCS took silver in AA Tier 1

Ravens, Crew and BSB are last teams standing in CWFL playoffs

It takes a lot to upstage the Cowichan Women’s Football League playoffs.… Continue reading

Court date for animal cruelty trial to be set by June 19

Teddy the dog found near death in February

B.C. speculation tax to cause vacation property price dip: forecast

Royal LePage estimates tax on some buyers will convince a wave of owners to sell vacation homes

B.C. wildlife centre cares for orphaned bear found last month

Couple rescues cub found trying to nurse off dead mother on Vancouver Island

Island man dead following crash on Highway 19

The driver was ejected from his vehicle near Parksville

Dead killer whale found off the North Coast of B.C.

Marine researchers performed a necropsy off Dundas Island to determine death of the young orca

RCMP detachment in B.C. evacuated due to suspicious package

An explosives unit in Nanaimo was sent in to retrieve and dispose of the item

B.C. elder receives honorary degree for efforts to keep Indigenous language alive

Honour recognizes her efforts efforts to preserve Halq’eméylem language

Windshield shops hit by new ICBC regulations

Fee cut leading to layoffs, industry association says

Police chase military tank down U.S. streets

A soldier allegedly stole an armoured vehicle from a military base in Virginia

Most Read