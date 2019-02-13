Climbing event chalked up as a towering success

Cowichan Secondary climbers Brennan Doyle (foreground) and Luke Prest make their way up the wall during the Chalk n’ Choc competition at Mount Prevost School on Jan. 31. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The climbing gym at Mount Prevost School got plenty of use on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 with a pair of events, both known as the Chalk n’ Choc Competitions.

Jan. 31 saw 126 climbers from five schools gather at the gym, and the following night had adult climbers from the Cowichan Valley community taking part.

Cowichan Secondary, Quamichan School, Lake Cowichan School, Brentwood College School and Stelly’s were all represented at the school competition.

“A great day for everyone involved,” said LCS principal Jaime Doyle, who also leads the School District 79 climbing program. “Great problems set by the route-setting team of Elan Jonas McRae and Aidan Doyle. Numerous compliments stating this was the best comp to date in terms of participation, route challenges, and level of fun. Overall a great day, teachers were excited about the day and everyone really looks forward to this day all year.”

Competition results:

Advanced Male

1. Brennan Doyle (Cowichan)

2. Cameron Dupuis-Bissonnette (Stelly’s)

3. Will Trottier (Stelly’s)

Advance Female

1. Athena Pinental (Stelly’s)

2. Dancia Wilson (Quamichan)

3. Aliessya Reyes (Stelly’s)

Experienced Male

1. Jake Rees (Stelly’s)

2. Sam Segovia (Brentwood)

3. Darcy Smith (Brentwood)

Experienced Female

1. Sierra Fraser (Cowichan)

2. Kaelynn Lindahl (Stelly’s)

3. Camryn Fenwick (Stelly’s)

Recreational Male

1. Andrew Lobb (Stelly’s)

2. Ethan Dye (Stelly’s)

3. Jakeb Ball (Cowichan)

Recreational Female

1. Maija Stewart (Stelly’s)

2. Hala Manai (Brentwood)

3. Quinn Norman (Brentwood)

Robert Power competes in the Chalk n’ Choc competition at Mount Prevost School on Jan. 31. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Sierra Fraser and Liam Klettke compete in the Chalk n’ Choc competition at Mount Prevost School on Jan. 31. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)