Chemainus’s Hawthorne shuts down Capitals

An inspired goaltending performance kept the Cowichan Valley Capitals at bay on Wednesday night.

John Hawthorne, a Chemainus product who learned his craft in the Cowichan Valley Minor Hockey Association, stopped all 43 shots he faced for his third shutout of the 2018-19 B.C. Hockey League season as the Alberni Valley Bulldogs defeated the Caps 4-0.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bulldogs announced that Hawthorne has committed to NCAA Div. I Northern Michigan University for the 2019-20 campaign. Hawthorne is tied for second among BCHL goalies this season with 37 games played, his .914 save percentage is tied for fifth, and his three shutouts are tied for fourth.

Hawthorne made 19 saves in the first period, eight in the second and 16 in the third as the Bulldogs prevented the Caps from pulling even with them in the Island Division standings.

Pierce Diamond made his fourth consecutive start in the Cowichan net and allowed four goals on 25 shots.

The Caps visit the Victoria Grizzlies at the Q Centre this Friday and host the Vernon Vipers on Saturday at 6 p.m.