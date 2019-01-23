Chemainus’s Hawthorne shuts down Capitals

Cowichan outshoots Alberni 43-25, but Valley-raised goalie stands tall

An inspired goaltending performance kept the Cowichan Valley Capitals at bay on Wednesday night.

John Hawthorne, a Chemainus product who learned his craft in the Cowichan Valley Minor Hockey Association, stopped all 43 shots he faced for his third shutout of the 2018-19 B.C. Hockey League season as the Alberni Valley Bulldogs defeated the Caps 4-0.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bulldogs announced that Hawthorne has committed to NCAA Div. I Northern Michigan University for the 2019-20 campaign. Hawthorne is tied for second among BCHL goalies this season with 37 games played, his .914 save percentage is tied for fifth, and his three shutouts are tied for fourth.

Hawthorne made 19 saves in the first period, eight in the second and 16 in the third as the Bulldogs prevented the Caps from pulling even with them in the Island Division standings.

Pierce Diamond made his fourth consecutive start in the Cowichan net and allowed four goals on 25 shots.

The Caps visit the Victoria Grizzlies at the Q Centre this Friday and host the Vernon Vipers on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Previous story
Teravainen’s 3 points lift Hurricanes to 5-2 win over Canucks

Just Posted

Chemainus’s Hawthorne shuts down Capitals

Cowichan outshoots Alberni 43-25, but Valley-raised goalie stands tall

‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’ promises fun, musical romp

How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying offers a fun look at climbing the corporate ladder

Owner of illegal suites in Lake Cowichan takes run at new council

He bought a building that housed three illegals suites: now what to do?

B.C. Christian hoops tourney a learning experience for host Chargers

Ellie Kremer named DCS’s all-star

North Cowichan and the City of Duncan receive awards for financial work

Awards recognize excellence in financial reporting

VIDEO: Lake Cowichan minor hockey Lakers of all ages shine at big Jamboree Day

With a Skills Competition and a full slate of games, there was fun for everyone on Jamboree Day

Coming up in Cowichan: Anti-pipeline meeting; women’s shelter open house

Public meeting in Duncan to support pipeline protests A public meeting has… Continue reading

Teravainen’s 3 points lift Hurricanes to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver heads into all-star break on losing note

47 men arrested by Vancouver police for allegedly seeking sex with teenage girls

Seven of those arrested have been charged as part of a two-month operation

B.C. hospital apologizes for veteran’s five-day hallway stay

Clinical director of Victoria General Hospital says case of retired veteran ‘definitely excessive’

Speaker Darryl Plecas says ‘justice’ needed for legislature employees

Plecas spoke to media at the opening of a pedestrian and cycling bridge in Abbotsford Wednesday

Advocate hopes B.C. legislature scandal leads to more transparency

‘Depressing’ that it takes a scandal to inspire freedom of information reform, says Sara Neuert

‘Dr. Lipjob’ avoids jail, gets 30-day suspended sentence

She will have to serve the 30 days in prison if she commits a breach during her two-year’s probation

Ex-Mountie involved in Taser death at Vancouver airport sues government

Kwesi Millington claims he acted in accordance with RCMP training

Most Read