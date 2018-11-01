Duncan Christian’s Elias Floucault (16), shown here in a game at the Island championships in October, was named the Chargers’ player of the game following their match against Immaculata at provincials on Thursday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Chargers fall to Credo and Immaculata at boys soccer provincials

Duncan Christian faces David Thompson at 9 a.m. on Friday

The host Duncan Christian School Chargers went without a win on the first day of the 2018 boys BC provincial single-A soccer championships on Thursday.

The Chargers opened the tournament on Thursday morning against Credo Christian, the defending B.C. Christian Schools champions, and lost 4-0. Andrew Young was named DCS’s player of the game.

On Thursday afternoon, the Chargers lost 3-0 to Immaculata. Elias Floucault was named player of the game.

The Chargers resume play on Friday as they face Kootenays champion David Thompson at 9 a.m. at the Cowichan Sportsplex.

Playoff games will start on Friday afternoon. All DCS games will be played at the Sportsplex, unless they end up playing for a position between third and eighth on Saturday afternoon.

For up-to-the-minute results, visit www.soccer2018.ca

