Caps win third straight home game

Lucas Vanroboys leads the way with two goals and two assists

The Cowichan Valley Capitals won their third consecutive home game on Saturday night, beating the the Trail Smoke Eaters 6-4 in B.C. Hockey League action at the Island Savings Centre.

Trail led 1-0 after the first period, but the Caps scored the next three goals and were up 3-2 at the end of the second.

Five different players had multi-point nights for the Caps, led by Lucas Vanroboys, who scored twice and added a pair of assists. David Melaragni, Niko Esposito-Selivanov and Brady Lynn each had a goal and two helpers, and Paul Selleck had one of each.

Jack Grant made his first start in the Cowichan net since Oct. 3 and stopped 29 of 33 shots. Former Capitals goalie Adam Marcoux started for Trail and allowed six goals on 34 shots before he was pulled with just under 10 minutes in the game. His replacement, Tanner Marshall, stopped all four shots he faced.

The Caps have two home games next weekend, hosting the Powell River Kings on Friday at 7 p.m. and the Victoria Grizzlies on Saturday at 6 p.m.

