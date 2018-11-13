Caps score three in the third to beat Bulldogs

The Cowichan Valley Capitals scored three times in the third period on Tuesday to beat the Alberni Valley Bulldogs 4-1 in B.C. Hockey League action at Port Alberni’s Weyerhauser Arena on Tuesday night.

Dan McIntyre, JoJo Tanaka-Campbell and Olivier Gauthier scored in a span of just over four minutes in the final frame to help the Caps snap a two-game losing streak. It was Cowichan’s first win away from the Island Savings Centre since a 4-0 victory over the Bulldogs on Sept. 15, a span of 11 games.

Summoned from the Shawnigan Lake School prep team, Mill Bay’s Tanaka-Campbell scored his first BCHL tally in his 11th appearance as an AP with the team, going back to 2016-17.

Former Bulldog Paul Selleck scored for the Caps in the first period on Tuesday, and also assisted on Tanaka-Campbell’s powerplay marker. Blake Wood stopped 34 of 35 shots in the Cowichan net, while Chemainus’s John Hawthorne made 33 saves. The Caps went 1-for-1 with the man advantage, while holding the Bulldogs to 0-for-1.

The Caps visit the Nanaimo Clippers at Frank Crane Arena on Friday evening.