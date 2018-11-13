Caps score three in the third to beat Bulldogs

Cowichan gets first road win since September 15

The Cowichan Valley Capitals scored three times in the third period on Tuesday to beat the Alberni Valley Bulldogs 4-1 in B.C. Hockey League action at Port Alberni’s Weyerhauser Arena on Tuesday night.

Dan McIntyre, JoJo Tanaka-Campbell and Olivier Gauthier scored in a span of just over four minutes in the final frame to help the Caps snap a two-game losing streak. It was Cowichan’s first win away from the Island Savings Centre since a 4-0 victory over the Bulldogs on Sept. 15, a span of 11 games.

Summoned from the Shawnigan Lake School prep team, Mill Bay’s Tanaka-Campbell scored his first BCHL tally in his 11th appearance as an AP with the team, going back to 2016-17.

Former Bulldog Paul Selleck scored for the Caps in the first period on Tuesday, and also assisted on Tanaka-Campbell’s powerplay marker. Blake Wood stopped 34 of 35 shots in the Cowichan net, while Chemainus’s John Hawthorne made 33 saves. The Caps went 1-for-1 with the man advantage, while holding the Bulldogs to 0-for-1.

The Caps visit the Nanaimo Clippers at Frank Crane Arena on Friday evening.

