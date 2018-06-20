Goalie Michael Corson received the 3-Star Award and was named Most Inspirational Player at the Caps’ 2018 awards banquet. (Citizen file)

Caps make a change in net, swap out forwards

Corson and Laroche out, Grant and McIntyre in

The Cowichan Valley Capitals made a quick change in the crease last week.

Michael Corson, whose goaltending was a bright spot in the Caps’ dismal 2017-18 B.C. Hockey League campaign, accepted a deal with the NCAA Div. 1 University of Denver Pioneers for the coming season, but the team wasted little time replacing him as they picked up a new netminder in one of two trades on Friday.

The Caps picked up goalie Jack Grant from the St. Stephen Aces of the Maritime Junior A Hockey League, and made a separate deal to acquire forward Daniel McIntyre from the Kanata Lasers of the Central Canada Hockey League in exchange for forward David Laroche.

A 1999-born goalie hailing from Darien, Illinois, Corson was a revelation for the Caps, although his stats — a 4-10 record, 3.58 goals-against average and .909 save percentage — weren’t quite indicative of his play.

Corson joins centre Ty Pochipinski (Colorado College) and defenceman Simon Chen (Alabama-Huntsville) as other 2017-18 Caps with Div. 1 deals for next season. Forward Tate Coughlin has also committed to the University of Regina.

Grant was also born in 1999, in Fredericton, New Brunswick. He played 36 games for the St. Stephen Aces last season, going 10-24-1 with a 3.93 GAA and .898 save percentage. He went winless in 19 appearances with the Woodstock Slammers the previous year.

McIntyre, a 2000-born forward from Almonte, Ont., got into 54 games as a CCHL rookie last year, scoring four goals and setting up six more while racking up 76 penalty minutes. The 1999-born Laroche played just one year with the Caps, skating in 44 games and compiling 18 points on eight goals and 10 assists with 28 penalty minutes.

Previous story
Best of the T-Birds honoured at awards night

Just Posted

Caps make a change in net, swap out forwards

Corson and Laroche out, Grant and McIntyre in

Duncan City Square gala launching 39 Days of July on Friday

The 39 Days schedule/program will be hot off the presses

Editorial: Forecast for watershed too critical not to do something

The Cowichan Water Use Plan was unveiled at a meeting in Lake Cowichan on June 11

Best of the T-Birds honoured at awards night

Oliver Castle and Emma Dewit named Athletes of the Year

CLBC hosts unique Ladies 2 Bowl 6 Pack

Winning team hails from Juan de Fuca

Protesters gather as date set for dog abuse trial

Roughly 15 animal rights supporters gathered at the Duncan Law Courts Tuesday… Continue reading

Province expected to extend fish farm licenses another 4 years

An announcement on future of 20 fish farms off B.C. coast coming Wednesday afternoon

Humboldt survivors to attend NHL Awards

Players say it’s a blessing to be back together again

Justice minister: marijuana still illegal for now

Driving under the influence of drugs has always been — and will remain — against the law

Crown recommends 150 years for Quebec mosque shooter

Crown lawyers say Alexandre Bissonnette deserves to receive the longest sentence in Canadian history

192 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia

Divers are searching an Indonesian lake after a ferry sank earlier this week

No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

A lawyer has documented more than 300 cases of adults who have been separated from a child

Port of Prince Rupert names Shaun Stevenson as new CEO

Stevenson has worked for the port for 21 years as vice president of trade development

Senate officially passes Canada’s marijuana legalization bill

Bill C-45 now moves to royal assent, which is the final step in the legislative process

Most Read