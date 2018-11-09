Caps fall to Powell River Kings

Visitors score three powerplay goals in second period

The Cowichan Valley Capitals fell to the Powell River Kings by a final score of 5-2 in B.C. Hockey League action at the Island Savings Centre on Friday night.

Paul Selleck staked the Caps to a 1-0 lead in the first period, but the Kings scored three powerplay goals in the second, then added two more in the third before Dimitri Mikrogiannakis notched a powerplay goal for the home team.

Mikrogiannakis finished the night with two points, giving him 11 on the season. Jack Grant made 23 saves in the Cowichan net, while Mitch Adamyk stopped 30 of 32 shots in the Powell River net. The Caps were 1-for-8 on the powerplay, while the Kings went 3-for-5.

The Caps (5-13-2-1) host the division-leading Victoria Grizzlies (14-7-0-1) at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

