Caps fall to league-leading Express

First-period lead fades away

The Cowichan Valley Capitals lost to the Coquitlam Express by a final score of 5-2 in B.C. Hockey League action at Coquitlam’s Poirier Sports and Leisure Centre on Saturday night.

Lucas Vanroboys and Paul Selleck staked the Caps to a 2-0 first-period lead, but Coquitlam got one back late in the opening frame, then added three in the first and one more in the third. Blake Wood made 28 saves in the Cowichan net.

Cowichan went 0-for-4 on the powerplay, while Coquitlan scored twice on seven opportunities.

The Caps (4-12-1-1) visit the Chilliwack Chiefs (13-6-0-0) at the Prospera Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Caps fall to league-leading Express

First-period lead fades away

