Caps fall to Grizzlies at Q Centre

Esposito-Selivanov scores Cowichan’s lone goal

The Cowichan Valley Capitals lost 4-1 to the Victoria Grizzlies at the Q Centre on Friday night.

The Grizzlies scored three times in the opening period and never looked back. Dan McIntyre set up Niko Esposito-Selivanov for Cowichan’s lone goal in the second period, and Victoria scored one more in the third.

Jack Grant made 40 saves in the Cowichan net, and Kurtis Chapman stopped 39 for Victoria.

The Caps are at home on Saturday at 6 p.m. against the Vernon Vipers. Vernon won 4-1 in Nanaimo on Friday night.

