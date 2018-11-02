Caps fall to Clippers in overtime

Cowichan hosts Trail on Saturday

The Cowichan Valley Capitals lost to the Nanaimo Clippers in overtime on Friday night by a final score of 5-4 in B.C. Hockey League action at Frank Crane Arena.

Defenceman Peter Tabor scored for the Caps with 5:46 left in regulation to force overtime. Nanaimo’s Tyler Williams completed his hat trick for Nanaimo at 3:34 of the first extra session.

Cowichan led 2-1 after the first period, and it was 3-3 after two periods. Adam Conquest finished the night with a goal and an assist for the Caps. Also scoring for Cowichan were Kolton Cousins and Paul Selleck. Former Capital Ethan Scardina had a goal and two assists for Nanaimo.

Blake Wood made his sixth straight start in the Cowichan net, stopping 29 of 34 shots.

The Caps host the Trail Smoke Eaters at the Island Savings Centre at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

