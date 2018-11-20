Caps fall to Clippers in overtime

Cowichan rallies to tie in exciting third, Nanaimo scores in OT

After battling back to tie things up in a thrilling third period, the Cowichan Valley Capitals fell to the Nanaimo Clippers in overtime on Tuesday by a final score of 5-4.

The teams were locked at 2-2 going into the third, but the Clippers scored at 1:41 and 3:44 to go ahead. The Caps responded with goals from Kolton Cousins at 5:16 and Olivier Gauthier at 6:57, and the 4-4 tie held into overtime.

The Clippers carried much of the play in the extra session, and needed two minutes and 22 seconds to score the decisive goal.

Brady Lynn and Luc Wilson had the Capitals’ other goals. Former Cap Ethan Scardina netted a goal and two assists for Nanaimo.

Jack Grant made 31 saves in the Cowichan net as the Caps were outshot 36-26.

The Caps will head to Powell River this weekend to visit the Kings for back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday. Their next home game is on Nov. 28 when they host the Victoria Grizzlies.

Previous story
Former NHL player and coach Dan Maloney dies at 68

Just Posted

Trial: Witness describes encounter with accused murderer while tending to fatally injured Descoteau

Wright said he was working in his yard when he heard a woman screaming.

Caps fall to Clippers in overtime

Cowichan rallies to tie in exciting third, Nanaimo scores in OT

Kerry Park Islanders Isles drive to five in a row in VIJHL

Records on the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League website only go back… Continue reading

Cowichan LMG goes back in time to beat Fernwood Town

Sunday’s Vancouver Island Soccer League Div. 1 match at Victoria’s Blanshard Field… Continue reading

Cowichan men ordered to pay thousands in fines following deer meat sting

The incidents happened years ago but sentencing was recently concluded.

VIDEO: B.C. legislature clerk, sergeant at arms suspended for criminal investigation

Clerk of the House Craig James, Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz on administrative leave

Coming up in Cowichan: Child sex tafficking talk; Voices from the Watershed

Duncan church hosting speaker on child sex trafficking in B.C. On Wednesday,… Continue reading

Former NHL player and coach Dan Maloney dies at 68

Maloney coached the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets

Ex-MSU president charged with lying to police about Nassar

Lou Anna Simon was charged Tuesday with lying to police during an investigation

Police aim to prevent retaliation after Hells Angel found dead under B.C. bridge

IHIT confirms Chad Wilson, 43, was the victim of a ‘targeted’ homicide

Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

Staff say the otter has eaten at least five fish

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

B.C. lumber mills struggle with shortage of logs, price slump

Signs of recovery after U.S. market swings, industry executive says

25% of Canadians still won’t say they use pot, survey says

Statistics Canada poll says Canadians on average were 18.9 years old when they first tried pot.

Most Read