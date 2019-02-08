Caps edged by Wild in overtime

The Cowichan Valley Capitals were edged 4-3 in overtime by the Wenatchee Wild on Friday night.

The Caps dominated possession in the three-on-three overtime period, but the Wild made good on a rare opportunity and slipped the puck past Cowichan netminder Pierce Diamond at 3:28 of the extra session.

Olivier Gauthier and Cruz Cote each had a goal and an assist and David Melaragni also scored as the Caps led 3-2 after two periods. The Wild scored the only goal of the third to force overtime.

The Caps did collect one point in the loss, getting them within one of the fourth-place Alberni Valley Bulldogs, who lost to the Nanaimo Clippers on Friday but still have a game in hand. The Surrey Eagles, who trail the Caps for the last playoff spot in the BCHL, beat the Langley Rivermen in a shootout on Friday, but remain 12 points back of Cowichan.

The Caps have five games remaining in the regular season. Next up is a home date with the Victoria Grizzlies on Wednesday at 7 p.m.