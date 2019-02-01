Caps edged by Clippers in Nanaimo

Third-period powerplay goal makes the difference

The Cowichan Valley Capitals were edged 2-1 by the Nanaimo Clippers on Friday night in the first part of a home-and-home series between the B.C. Hockey League rivals.

The clubs traded goals in the second period, but Nanaimo scored halfway through the third to break the deadlock. Both of the Clippers’ goals were scored on the powerplay.

Niko Esposito-Selivanov had Cowichan’s goal, assisted by David Melaragni. Tyler Williams set up both Nanaimo markers.

The Caps outshot the Clippers 43-24, but Cowichan netminder Pierce Diamond was outdueled by Nanaimo’s Landon Pavlisin.

The teams will clash again at the Cowichan Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m.

