Caps edged by Chiefs on Sunday afternoon

Cowichan goes 0-3 on road trip

The Cowichan Valley Capitals closed out their three-game weekend road trip with a 3-2 loss to the league-leading Chilliwack Chiefs in B.C. Hockey League action at Chilliwack’s Propsera Centre on Sunday afternoon.

The teams were knotted at 0-0 after the first period and 1-1 after the second, and the Caps held a 2-1 lead for nine minutes of the third, but the Chiefs pulled even with a powerplay goal, then went ahead 3-2 with less than two minutes left to play.

Rookie Luc Wilson scored his first BCHL goal in the second period, and defenceman David Melaragni had Cowichan’s other goal. Blake Wood made his third start in three days and stopped 26 of 29 shots. The Caps scored once on five powerplay opportunities, and held Chilliwack to one powerplay goal on 11 chances.

The Caps (4-13-1-1) visit the Nanaimo Clippers (6-12-0-0) at Frank Crane Arena on Friday evening.

World Series: Dodgers bullpen crumbles in 9-6 Game 4 loss to Red Sox
Teen sensation Davies dazzles with 2 goals in final game with Whitecaps

