Caps’ captain commits to college

MacTavish moves on, but team adds a new Guy

The Cowichan Valley Capitals saw their 2017-18 captain commit to a college deal for next season, in the same week that they welcomed a new addition to the fold.

Troy MacTavish, who wore the “C” for the Caps last season and finished tied for the team lead in points, committed to play for the NCAA Div. III University of Wisconsin-Superior Yellowjackets starting next fall.

MacTavish played all 58 games in his lone season with the Caps, finishing with 13 goals (third on the team), 25 assists (tied with Marshall Skapski for first) and 38 points (tied with Ty Pochipinski for first). He also ranked fifth on the squad with 68 penalty minutes.

Prior to joining the Caps, the Ottawa native played the 2016-17 campaign with the Carleton Place Canadians and Kanata Lasers of the Central Canada Hockey League, and spent the 2015-16 season with the Nanaimo Clippers.

The Caps also secured a commitment for next season from forward Vincent Guy, who comes to B.C. from the Champlain St. Lawrence Lions in Quebec.

The 18-year-old product of Limoilou, Quebec checks in at 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds, and compiled 25 points on 10 goals and 15 assists in 35 games last season.

Guy stepped up his game in the playoffs, scoring six goals and setting up 10 more for 16 points in 17 contests.

