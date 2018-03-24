Caps alumni in NCAA tourney

Defenceman Mitch Meek is one of four former Capitals whose NCAA teams are competing in the Div. 1 championships. (Citizen file)

Duncan’s own Steen Cooper headlines a list of four former Cowichan Valley Capitals players preparing for the NCAA Div. I men’s hockey tournament that begins Friday.

Cooper, who hasn’t played this season, is joined on the Minnesota State Mavericks roster by fellow ex-Cap Connor LaCouvee as they take on Minnesota-Duluth in the first round.

A centre, Cooper played two and a half seasons for the Caps starting in 2011-12 before he was dealt to the Penticton Vees midway through the 2013-14 campaign. He started playing for Minnesota State in 2015-16.

LaCouvee, a goalie, started his B.C. Hockey League career with the Caps in 2012-13 and went on to play for the Merritt Centennials and Alberni Valley Bulldogs. He played three seasons at Boston University before transferring to Minnesota State this year.

Defenceman Mitch Meek is skating with the Michigan Tech Huskies as they face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first round. Meek played a handful of games with the Caps as an AP in 2011-12 before joining the Victoria Grizzlies, but returned for the 2015-16 season. He finished his career with the Penticton Vees last season, then joined Michigan Tech, where he posted 10 points in 42 games as a freshman.

Forward Corey Hoffman is in the NCAA tournament with the Cornell Big Red, who take on LaCouvee’s old Boston University Terriers in the opening round. Like Cooper, Hoffman hasn’t seen any action this season. He played 15 games with the Caps after coming over from Prince George at the 2016 trade deadline, recording seven points, then led the team in playoff scoring with 10 points in six games.

The four former Caps are among 60 BCHL graduates taking part in the tournament. Of the 16 NCAA teams participating, 15 have at least one former BCHLer.

