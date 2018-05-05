Hunter Floris has committed to the Cowichan Valley Capitals for 2018-19. (Black Press photo)

Caps add top midget goal-scorer

Cariboo’s Hunter Floris commits to Cowichan

The B.C. Major Midget Hockey League’s all-time leading goal-scorer is set to join the Cowichan Valley Capitals.

The Caps announced last week that Hunter Floris has committed to play for the team starting next fall. The 2000-born forward from Vanderhoof played three seasons in the BCMML, totalling 75 goals over one campaign with the Kootenay Ice and two with the Cariboo Cougars.

Floris tied for the league lead with 36 goals and set up 22 others for 58 points over 38 games with the Cougars last season. He had 21 goals and 12 assists in 40 games with Kootenay in 2015-16, and 18 goals and 13 helpers in 40 games in 2016-17.

He added four goals and two assists in five playoff games this spring.

Previous story
JB Bulldogs show no signs of slowing down
Next story
Canadian baseball players in the big leagues more likely to bat left: study

Just Posted

Vancouver Island couple completes real-life Back to the Future trilogy

Proposal, wedding and baby announcement all based around the movies

Recreation unlikely to change with amalgamation

North Cowichan and Duncan currently operate separate recreational facilities

Caps add top midget goal-scorer

Cariboo’s Hunter Floris commits to Cowichan

JB Bulldogs show no signs of slowing down

Cowichan peewees taking big steps in their process

T.W. Paterson column: Almost from day one Duncan has sought to expand its boundaries

When Duncan separated from N. Cowichan, some feared that the Municipality would lose its charter

VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

A Vancouver Island man captures video of garbage-raiding bear on his driveway

Coming up in Cowichan: From shredding to homesteading and walking

Bring your shreddables to Mill Bay event Saturday Island Savings, a division… Continue reading

Canadian baseball players in the big leagues more likely to bat left: study

Nine of 13 Canadian players in Major League Baseball batted left in the 2016 season

B.C. university to launch mini-satellite, study dark energy

University of Victoria engineering students to work with B.C. designed CubeSat, only 10cm by 10cm

BC Transit upgrades fleet for Highway 16 after Greyhound nixes routes

Buses that can carry more passengers will curb hitchiking along the Highway of Tears, officials hope

B.C. non-fiction prize being replaced with yet-to-be-announced award program

Canadian Non-Fiction award category is being replaced with an award carrying a ‘B.C.-focussed lens’

2 dead, 200,000 without power following disastrous Ontario wind storm

Environment Canada say winds reached more than 120 kilometres per hour at the peak

Harvey Weinstein denies sexual assault allegations by Canadian woman

The actress from Toronto has asked the court to order Weinstein to pay $4 million

Trump: North Korea summit plans set; drawdown not on table

meeting with Kim seemed outlandish just a few months ago when the two leaders were trading threats

Most Read