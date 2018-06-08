Caps add pair to blueline for 2018-19

Hot on the heels of the six-player trade they completed late last week, the Cowichan Valley Capitals announced two more roster additions on Tuesday.
Defencemen Timber Lewis and Andrew Hunt have committed to the Caps for 2018-19, coming up to junior A from the midget ranks.
Lewis, 17, joins the Caps from the Thompson Blazers of the BC Major Midget Hockey League where he scored six goals and assisted on 18 more for 24 points in 38 games last season. He also got into three B.C. Hockey League games with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. The Terrace native checks in at six feet and 175 pounds.
Hunt, 18, comes to Cowichan from the Burnaby Winter Club midget prep team in the Canadian Sports School Hockey League. The six-foot-three Gibsons product compiled 22 points on three goals and 19 assists over 35 games. He also made one appearance with the BCHL’s Victoria Grizzlies.
Hunt was also named the first-ever winner of the CSSHL’s Humanitarian of the Year Award.