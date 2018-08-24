Capitals to play inaugural Dellebuur Cup on Friday

Intersquad game honours longtime Cowichan volunteer

Bill Dellebuur was a dedicated volunteer with the Caps for a quarter century. (Submitted)

The Cowichan Valley Capitals are using their annual intersquad game to pay tribute to a longtime volunteer who died recently.

In honour of Bill Dellebuur, who passed away on Aug. 14 at the age of 84, the game will now be known as the Dellebuur Cup. The first edition of the game will take place this Friday (Aug. 24) at 7 p.m.

“Bill was an integral part of the Capitals Family for the past 25 years as our time keeper,” the Capitals said on their website.

Dellebuur’s son, Brent, will present the winning team with the Dellebuur Cup at the end of the game.

Friday’s game will take place at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Entry is by donation, and the team is asking for a minimum contribution of $2 per person. All proceeds will be donated to Dellebuur’s charity of choice, the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation.

The Dellebuur Cup game will wrap up the first week of the Caps’ main training camp. The team will play its first preseason game is set for this Saturday when they play host to the Powell River Kings at 7 p.m.

On Aug. 28, the Caps host the Alberni Valley Bulldogs at 7 p.m., and the same teams meet again in Port Alberni the following night. The Caps are back home on Aug. 31 against the Victoria Grizzlies, and their last exhibition game is on Sept. 1 against the Grizzlies in Sooke.

The Capitals 2018-19 B.C. Hockey League regular-season opener takes place on Friday, Sept. 7 when the Bulldogs visit the Island Savings Centre.

