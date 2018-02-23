Capitals officially out of B.C. Hockey League playoffs

Out of the 17 teams in the B.C. Hockey League, 16 will compete in the 2018 Fred Page Cup playoffs.

The Cowichan Valley Capitals are the odd team out.

Although the Caps have lagged at the bottom of the league standings virtually the entire 2017-18 season, they weren’t officially eliminated from the postseason until Friday, when a 7-1 road loss to the Nanaimo Clippers put the final nail in the coffin of their faintest hopes.

Until Friday, the possibility still lingered that if the Caps won all their remaining games and the Coquitlam Express lost all of theirs, the Island Savings Centre faithful could witness playoff hockey for a third consecutive spring. Even though the Express also lost on Friday, the Caps didn’t have enough games left after that night to catch them.

“The whole year has been frustrating,” Capitals head coach Brian Passmore said. “To have it come to an end is not a good feeling. We believed all along that we were going to win games and get in. We just didn’t have enough healthy bodies and depth.”

Centre Ty Pochipinski actually opened the scoring for the Caps on Friday, finding the net just 43 seconds after the opening puck drop on a set-up by Tate Coughlin. The Clippers tied the score with 26 seconds remaining in the first period, then potted four in the second and two in the third to bury the Caps.

Michael Corson made 43 saves — the fourth time in just 16 appearances that he stopped 40 shots or more — in the losing effort, while the Caps fired just 16 pucks at the Nanaimo net — the same number that the Clippers managed in the first period alone.

The Caps followed up Friday’s destiny-determining defeat with a 4-0 loss to the Vernon Vipers, who currently boast the second-best record in the entire league. The Vipers struck once each in the first and second, then added two powerplay goals in the third. Nick Wilson was awarded a penalty shot in the second period, but failed to capitalize. Vipers netminder Anthony Yamnitsky stopped 24 Cowichan shots for his third shutout of the campaign, while Corson turned aside 40 of 44 Vernon shots.

“On Friday, we played horribly,” Passmore stated. “On Saturday, we had a strong game against a really good team. We had chances to score, and we just didn’t finish. It was a good hockey game.”

The Vernon game continued a season-long trend in which Caps have played some of their best games against the league’s best teams, especially on home ice.

“We get up for the top teams when they come in here,” Passmore said. “But they’re too few and far between to get us a playoff spot.”

The Caps have two games left in the regular season, both at home as they host Ben Berard and the Powell River Kings on Friday and the Surrey Eagles on Saturday. Both games start at 7 p.m.

Just as they came out strong against Vernon a day after being eliminated from the playoffs, the Caps are determined to finish with solid efforts at home.

“The guys do want to play for pride, for the community, for the fans and everyone who has supported us,” Passmore said.

These last two games may also help determine who comes back for the 2018-19 season.

“If guys are wanting to play here next year,” Passmore said, “they’re going to have to show they want to win every single night.”

