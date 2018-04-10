Mike Vandekamp has been announced as the new head coach of the Cowichan Valley Capitals. (Black Press photo)

Capitals name Mike Vandekamp head coach

Former Nanaimo bench boss replaces Brian Passmore

The Cowichan Valley Capitals have a new face behind the bench.

Mike Vandekamp has been hired as the new head coach and general manager of the B.C. Hockey League team after Brian Passmore was let go following one season in the position.

Vandekamp has 23 seasons of experience coaching junior hockey in the BCHL, Western Hockey League and Alberta Junior Hockey League, for a total of 1,475 games. He most recently spent seven seasons coaching the Nanaimo Clippers before he was fired last December by the Nanaimo club’s new ownership.

Capitals owner Ray Zhang is looking forward to seeing Vandekamp in his new role.

“Mike’s goal is to improve the Capitals both on and off the ice,” Zhang said.

Vandekamp is excited about his new opportunity.

“I’ve always loved this rink,” he said. “We are going to do everything we can to make it the toughest rink to play in as a visiting team and a place where the fans can come and be proud of their local team’s effort every night.”

Vandekamp has been married to his wife, Lana, for 17 years. The couple has two children: Carter, who is about to turn 15, and Katie who is turning 13. Lana volunteered many hours with the Clippers, helping with Parents Weekend and social functions.

Vandekamp is taking over immediately as GM and head coach. He is the Capitals’ third head coach since Zhang bought the team in 2016.

Passmore, who was hired by the team late last summer, will remain with the organization in a hockey development capacity, working with the U16 program and other youth hockey initiatives. Since the end of the regular season, Passmore has been busy recruiting players across Canada and the U.S. for the 2018-19 season.

In Passmore’s lone season with the Caps, Cowichan was the only team in the BCHL to miss the playoffs, finishing last in the Island Division with 10 wins, 41 losses, five overtime losses and two ties. Two players, forward Ty Pochipinski and defenceman Simon Chen — Zhang’s son — picked up NCAA Div. I scholarships.

Passmore said he understands that hockey is a business and he is fine with the decision.

“We were trying to build a good team here,” Passmore said. “I was hoping to get a chance to make it my team and turn it around. I care about the town and the team.”

Previous story
Cowichan Valley coaches reflect on Humboldt bus crash

Just Posted

Capitals name Mike Vandekamp head coach

Former Nanaimo bench boss replaces Brian Passmore

Cowichan Valley coaches reflect on Humboldt bus crash

Former Caps bench boss Bob Beatty led Broncos for eight seasons

Information meeting to be held for new Duncan care facility

“The Hamlets at Duncan” planned for corner of Beverly Street and York Road.

North Cowichan considers revising animal bylaws after spate of animal cruelty cases

Updated bylaw expected to deal with abuse and neglect

Forte School of Music named Business of the Year by Duncan BIA

“We all work together, people are always going above and beyond”

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

‘Heroes to many:’ Support offered to Humboldt students after bus crash kills 15

Classes resumed Tuesday but Garinger says the focus will be on the well-being of students and staff

B.C. girl wins contest and names one of 13 fluffy RCMP puppies

Kaitlyn Szulc of Langley, B.C. was chosen as one of the winners of the 2018 RCMP Name the Puppy contest.

Dates announced, but Canada not performing at 2018 Celebration of Light

South Africa, Sweden and South Korea will perform in Vancouver fireworks show

Tsunami Preparedness Week highlights education, preparation — even on the east coast

It’s officially Tsunami Preparedness Week in B.C. From April 9–15, governments and… Continue reading

Was your data scraped in the Facebook scandal? Here’s how to check

Facebook CEO admits the personal information of more than 87 million people was used

23 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge

A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children

Tim Hortons apologizes for Humboldt doughnut ‘misunderstanding’

A Halifax-area Tim Hortons franchisee reportedly sold doughnuts in the Humboldt Broncos’ colours without intending to donate the proceeds

B.C. premier denies crisis, says one investment doesn’t make an economy

Premier John Horgan showed no signs Monday of backing down on the battle over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

Most Read