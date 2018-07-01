Washington Capitals center Jay Beagle (83) keeps Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Chris Kunitz (14) away from the puck during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Canucks sign former Capitals centre Jay Beagle to four-year deal

The move comes after three long-time Canucks hung up their skates

The Vancouver Canucks have added three free-agent forwards to their roster, helping fill a gap left by the trio of veterans who departed last season.

Centre Jay Beagle and left winger Antoine Roussel both signed four-year deals with the Canucks Sunday as the NHL’s free agency period opened. The team later added forward Tim Schaller on a two-year contract.

Beagle and Roussel will receive an average of US$3 million per year. Schaller will get an average $1.9 million annually.

Three long-time Canucks forwards hung up their skates last year, including Henrik and Daniel Sedin, who retired after 17 seasons with the team. Derek Dorsett ended his career in November due to spinal issues.

Beagle comes to Vancouver from the Stanley Cup-winning Washington Captials, where the 32-year-old had 22 points in the regular season and another two goals and six assists in 23 playoff games.

Canucks General Manager Jim Benning said in a statement that Beagle is a detailed player who can handle “a big defensive workload.”

He said the team is excited to add a player “with his calibre of character and experience.”

Roussel, 28, had five goals and 12 assists through 73 games last season with the Dallas Stars.

The 27-year-old Schaller scored a career-high 22 points with 12 goals and 10 assists in 82 games with the Boston Bruins last season.

The Canucks finished the season second-last in the Pacific Division with a 31-40-11 record.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Reilly throws 3 touchdowns, runs in another as Eskimos beat Lions

Just Posted

Drivesmart column: Why should I behave when using the highway?

The example that I’m speaking of involved an expensive, shiny black Mercedes sports car

Robert Barron column: Theft from artists has to stop

It concerns me that these types of incidents are becoming more common.

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

VIDEO: Multi-vehicle crash north of Duncan on holiday weekend

At least one person is believed to be injured in the two-car crash

Sunday Music back at Maple Bay Marina

Brent Hutchinson & Friends will lead the way

Kayaker mauled by grizzly bear in southeast B.C.

The man was transported to hospital where he is recovering from injuries to his legs and mid-body

Coming up in Cowichan: Plant sale, Casino night kick off Canada Day weekend

Plant sale takes over the HUB Saturday The Cowichan Station Area Association… Continue reading

Man killed when dirt bike crashes head on with truck near Tulameen

Accident is the second long weekend fatality in town known for its “weekend warriors”

Canucks sign former Capitals centre Jay Beagle to four-year deal

The move comes after three long-time Canucks hung up their skates

Check your Lotto 6/49 ticket: you could be a millionaire

Ticket was purchased in Richmond, B.C., Saturday night

Yes, No sides aim for $500,000 in run up to electoral referendum facing court action

B.C. residents will get their chance to vote this fall

B.C. police help arrest Alberta doctor alleged to have targeted 5-year-old for sex

Fred Janke is facing charges of making arrangements to commit sexual offences against a child

Family grieving after Kamloops man, 19, dies in workplace accident

Brendan Stokes was employed at Kamloops Tirecraft, and was killed in some kind of accident

Man suffers complete, partial limb loss after falling off CP Rail train: RCMP

The man, 25, was conscious but under the influence of alcohol when he was found in Revelstoke

Most Read

  • Canucks sign former Capitals centre Jay Beagle to four-year deal

    The move comes after three long-time Canucks hung up their skates