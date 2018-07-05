Eugenie Bouchard of Canada plays a return to Ashleigh Barty of Australia during their women’s singles match on the fourth day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Canadian’s run at Wimbledon comes to an end

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard ousted in second round at Wimbledon

Eugenie Bouchard’s four-match winning streak is over — and so is the Canadian’s run at Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old native of Westmount, Que., lost 6-4, 7-5 to No. 17 seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the second round of the grass-court major.

RELATED: Canadian Eugenie Bouchard qualifies for main draw at Wimbledon

Bouchard, won three qualifying matches to get into the main draw after seeing her ranking tumble to No. 188, led 5-2 in the second set against Barty and had one set point, but couldn’t pull it off.

Bouchard converted on just one of her six break-point opportunities, while Barty was good on three of seven.

RELATED: Canada’s Bouchard and Andreescu post first-round wins at Wimbledon

No. 26 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., plays a second-round men’s match against Benoit Paire of France later Thursday.

No. 13 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont, faces Dennis Novak of Austria in the third round on Friday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BCHL sending 58 to NHL development camps
Next story
June a busy month for B.C. Hockey League

Just Posted

RCMP seize fentanyl, weapons in Chemainus, Crofton drug raids

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have seized several pounds of drugs,

June a busy month for B.C. Hockey League

BCHL draftees include a one-time Capital

Wooden Boat Festival features 100-year-old Wind

the Cowichan Bay Maritime Centre’s 33rd Annual Wooden Boat Festival taking place July 7 and 8.

VIDEO: Laketown Rock makes successful move to Canada Day weekend

Great bands, great weather, great fun for all

Business notes: Pizzeria Prima Strada supports staff at Cobblestone Pub

On June 1, the Cobblestone Pub suffered major fire damage

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

Vancouver Island father and son reported missing while camping

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik have been camping on Vancouver Island

Youth organization hopes B.C. schools will incorporate its anti-porn curriculum

Designed by the Youth Well-Being Project, the curriculum was designed to encourage healthy sexuality

Canadian prison guards outraged over needle exchange program for inmates

‘This is heading towards condoning drug use behind penitentiary bars,’ union president says

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

Protester’s climb shuts down Statue of Liberty on July 4

A woman was protesting the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally

Rescuers race to drain water inside Thai cave before rains

Rescuers must extract 12 boys and their soccer coach with minimum risk from cave

At least 17 deaths in Quebec attributed to heat

The heat wave continues across Eastern and Central Canada

Most Read