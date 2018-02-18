Canadians place second in first heat of two-man bobsleigh

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz finish 0.02 seconds behind Latvian team in Winter Olympics

Justin Kripps

Canadian bobsleigh athletes Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz had a strong finish in the first heat of the two-man event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea on Sunday.

Kripps and Kopacz finished in second place with a time of 49.10 seconds, just 0.02 second behind the first-place team of Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga of Latvia.

There wee 30 teams competing in the heat, including three Canadian teams.

Christopher Spring and Lascelles Brown finished in eighth place while Nick Poloniato and Jesse Lumsden finished 10th.

In the second heat, Kripps and Kopacz finished with a time of 49.39 seconds for a second-place ranking.

Two German teams were tied for the first place spot. Nic Walther and Christian Poser had a time of 49.27 seconds, while Johannes Lochner and Christopher Weber had a time of 49.34 seconds.

In the cumulative results Kripps and Kopacz are in second place with a total time of 1:38.49, just 0.10 seconds behind the top-ranked German team.

The two-man bobsleigh competition continues on Monday, Feb. 19.

Previous story
Canucks came out hot, beat Bruins 6-1

Just Posted

Column David Suzuki: More action needed to ensure safe water for First Nations

All nine water systems on Lytton First Nation land have been under boil water advisories

Column: Hot under pressure: my newest love

A Valentine’s Day tribute to love and cooking

CWFL planning girls divisions

Players and coaches sought for 12-13 and 14-15 age groups

Cowichan writer pens children’s novel, ‘The Mysterious Ledge’

It’s been more than two decades in the works but the dream of publishing his book has now come true

DCS wins jr. boys B tournament

Chargers get past Brentwood B in final

WATCH: Vancouver Island man catches dashcam video of near head-on crash

Video shows oncoming van cross over centre line

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

Canadians place second in first heat of two-man bobsleigh

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz finish 0.02 seconds behind Latvian team in Winter Olympics

Snow expected to subside Sunday morning

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for east Vancouver Island between Duncan and Nanaimo

Canucks came out hot, beat Bruins 6-1

Loui Eriksson scores twice, catapulting Vancouver to a lopsided victory over Boston

B.C. man brings dog to court as ‘best witness’

Man is defending himself on charges of uttering threats, possessing weapon for dangerous purposes

Vancouver artist’s cartoon of Florida school shooting resonates

Cartoon shows football coach, one of the victims, meeting others killed in school shootings

Trudeau family arrives in India for state visit

Seven-day visit includes meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Military seeks DNA experts to help ID missing war dead

Federal program recovers, identifies and arranges burials for Canada’s nearly 28,000 missing war dead

Most Read