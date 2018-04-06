Canadian women win team gymnastics gold at Commonwealth Games

The Canadian women team, including Shallon Olsen of Surrey, B.C., won gymnastics gold at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Canada won gold Friday in the Commonwealth Games women’s artistic gymnastics team final.

Ellie Black of Halifax, Isabela Onyshko of Minnedosa, Man., Jade Chrobok of Toronto, Shallon Olsen of Surrey, B.C., and Brittany Rogers of Calgary finished ahead of runner-up England and Australia at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre.

It’s Canada’s first women’s team gymnastics gold at the Games since 1990.

The women had to watch England and Australia before finding out which medal they won.

“It was nerve-racking watching,” Black said. “These teams are so great. It’s an incredible feeling to know that we went out and did our job today, and I’m really proud of this team.”

Related: Kelowna swimmer picks up gold and silver at Commonwealth Games

Black and Onyshko were part of the Canadian team that narrowly missed the medal podium four years ago, finishing fourth in Glasgow.

Zach Clay of Coquitlam, B.C., Rene Cournoyer of Repentigny, Que., Scott Morgan of Vancouver, Cory Paterson of Montreal, and Jackson Payne of Calgary won silver Thursday behind winner England and runner-up Scotland.

The Canadian men won bronze four years ago.

Related: Canadians look to win 100-plus medals at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins
Next story
Daniel and Henrik Sedin steal the show in final home game with Canucks

Just Posted

April showers make Vancouver Island residents wonder: is it really spring?

But March was fifth driest in region on record on southern Island

Wet weather expected to continue for Cowichan as residents wonder: is it really spring?

But March was fifth driest in region on record

Loss of public access to popular Cowichan River swimming hole raises concerns

Site known as Paradise may be paradise lost

Sing-along with kids a new feature at Lake Cowichan 50+ Activity Centre

It’s a new activity but it offers some quality time for seniors and kids

Editorial: Planning key to solving Cowichan Bay’s problems

A previous lack of planning has already led to some pitfalls

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

Deadline near for CVAC art show registrations

It’s a popular show and sale so it you want to take part, you have just a couple of days to register

B.C. chefs call for end to open-net fish farms as province reviews renewals

In open letter, 50 chefs across B.C. sign letter urging government to end 20 open-net fish farms

Canadian women win team gymnastics gold at Commonwealth Games

The Canadian women team, including Shallon Olsen of Surrey, B.C., won gymnastics gold at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Facebook: Most users may have had public data ‘scraped’

CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week as authorities investigate allegations that a political data-mining firm inappropriately accessed data on millions of Facebook users

Starting today, Canadians to get emergency alerts on their cellphones

As of today, the National Public Alerting System — commonly called Alert Ready — will include wireless networks

Daniel and Henrik Sedin steal the show in final home game with Canucks

Daniel scores the OT winner, off a feed from Henrik, as Vancouver beats Arizona

Committee recommends better settlement services for vulnerable refugees

Yazidi refugees face barriers in accessing affordable housing, mental health services, report says

Senators fear legal pot will hike number of Canadians barred entry to U.S.

Public Safety Minister says no reason why legalizing marijuana should create headaches at border

Most Read