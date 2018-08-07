Vernon’s Jaden Steinke tees off on the sixth hole at Duncan Meadows on the first day of play at the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship on Monday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Canadian Men’s Amateur underway at Duncan Meadows

Defending champ jumps into lead on day one

Defending champion Zach Bauchou led the way through round one at the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship hosted by Duncan Meadows and Pheasant Glen golf courses on Monday.

Bauchou, of Forest, Virginia, shot a six-under 65 at Duncan Meadows, two strokes better than the five golfers who tied for second, a group that included Kaleb Gorbahn of Smithers (Smithers Golf & Country Club), Andrew Harrison of Camrose, Alta., Julien Sale of Gatineau, Que., Joey Savoie of Montreal, and Olivier Ménard of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que. Four more golfers tied for seventh spot at three strokes back.

“I was making some nice putts and hitting my irons really well,” Bauchou told Golf Canada “My round kind of fizzled off at the end — I missed a short putt and stopped making some putts. But 65 is still a solid round and it’s a good start.”

He was looking forward to the second day at Pheasant Glen.

“I really felt like the last eight holes I could have played a lot better, so I need to touch up on some things this afternoon and come out strong tomorrow,” said the 22-year-old Oklahoma State junior. “I’m going to hit a lot of drivers out there [Pheasant Glen], you just need to hit some good wedges and make some putts.”

All of the golfers in the top 10 were in the half of the field that started Monday at Duncan Meadows. Three from the Duncan Meadows group and four who started the day at Pheasant Glen tied for 11th, two strokes back. The top golfers from Pheasant Glen included Mill Bay’s Tristan Mandur (Arbutus Ridge), Chia-I Lai of Taipei, Taiwan, Fred Allen Meyer of Nicholasville, Kentucky, and Shaun Dunphy of Saskatoon.

The golfers who started at Duncan Meadows on Monday moved to Pheasant Glen for Tuesday, and vice-versa. The top 70 (plus ties) from the first two rounds will make the cut for rounds three and four at Duncan Meadows on Wednesday and Thursday.

Other golfers of interest locally include Todd Bissenden (Chemainus/Duncan Meadows), tied for 36th at six strokes back, Brent Wilson of (Cobble Hill/Gorge Vale), tied for 97th at nine back, Dallas Jones (Ladysmith/Mount Brenton) tied for 135th at 11 back, and Darien Pridham (Crofton/Mount Brenton) tied for 219th at 17 back.

Wilson earned his way into the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship by tying for third at the qualifier at Duncan Meadows last Friday. The top five finishers at the qualifier were given spots in the championship. Duncan’s Aaron Keller (Cowichan Golf & Country Club) also competed in the qualifier, but finished outside of the top five.

Previous story
M’s salvage single win in 4-game set with Blue Jays

Just Posted

Canadian Men’s Amateur underway at Duncan Meadows

Defending champ jumps into lead on day one

Petition being circulated to demolish old Crofton Elementary building

Citizens also taking other action to combat crime in Crofton

Cowichan Station neighbourhood spared wildfire thanks to passerby

The smoke was a byproduct of the Nanaimo Lakes fire

Local governments can say no to concrete bunker cannabis production on agricultural land

Issue a concern in North Cowichan

Mill Bay man a poster boy for cancer drug

Allan Wood was given just six months to live in early 2017

Video: 27 structures lost in ‘volatile’ northern B.C. wildfire

“We are continuing to see very volatile and aggressive fire behaviour on this fire,” says BC Wildfire Service.

B.C. man charged after streaking at Seattle Mariners’ game

David McClearn of Vancouver was caught running naked across the baseball field last weekend

Cost to twin Trans Mountain pipeline now $1.9B higher, Kinder Morgan says

Financial documents now say the company expects a $9.3-billion price tag

Advocates slam B.C. government ads meant to fight overdose crisis

Canadian Association of People Who Use Drugs says ads ignore ‘systemic’ factors

B.C. adventurer takes two wheels through Vietnam, China

B.C.’s James Leigh spent six weeks travelling on some of the most dangerous roads in the world.

‘I can’t believe she’s gone’: Loved ones pay tribute to girl, 7, killed in Langley

Aaliyah Rose was found dead in an apartment in late July

Manning Park full when fire breaks out over long weekend

Blaze may have been human caused

Coming up in Cowichan: 3 days of fun at Forest Discovery Centre; Cask Night with CGC

Long weekend full of fun for kids at Forest Centre The BC… Continue reading

B.C. voting referendum challenge back in court

Business group says proportional representation process rushed

Most Read

  • Canadian Men’s Amateur underway at Duncan Meadows

    Defending champ jumps into lead on day one