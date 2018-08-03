Canada’s Brooke Henderson has hole in one at British Women’s Open

Henderson was visibly surprised when the ball took a single bounce and landed straight in the hole

Canada’s Brooke Henderson is aces at the British Women’s Open.

Henderson had a hole-in-one on the ninth hole in the second round of the LPGA major event on Friday.

Using a nine-iron on the par 3, Henderson was visibly surprised when the ball took a single bounce and landed straight in the hole.

It’s the second ace of her professional career.

Florentyna Parker had a hole-in-one on the same hole in Thursday’s first round.

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., entered the day tied for 11th at 3-under par.

The Canadian Press

