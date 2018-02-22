Women’s 1,000-metre short-track speedskating silver medalist Kim Boutin waves from the podium during victory ceremonies at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Thursday, February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canada’s Boutin wins silver in women’s 1,000 short track

Women’s 1,000-metre short-track speedskater Kim Boutin wins silver the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Thursday

Canada’s Kim Boutin has won the silver medal in the women’s 1,000-metre short-track speedskating race at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

It’s Boutin’s third medal at the 2018 Games. She also claimed bronze in the women’s 500 and 1,500.

Boutin, from Sherbrooke, Que., raced to a medal in a time of in one minute 29.956 second an impressive five-skater field that included world record holder Shim Sukhee of South Korea.

Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands won gold, while Arianna Fontana of Italy took bronze.

Marianne St-Gelais of Saint-Felicien, Que., was eliminated in the quarterfinals, ending her bid to pick up an Olympic medal for a third straight Games.

Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., was eliminated in the semifinals.

The Canadian Press

