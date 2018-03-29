Camp with Bighill a big success again

Adam Bighill gives direction to young players during the Cowichan Football spring camp earlier this month. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Young athletes from all over Vancouver Island gathered at McAdam Park earlier this month for two days of football instruction, including coaching from New Orleans Saints linebacker Adam Bighill.

Bighill has been part of the annual spring camp for six years, dating back to his time with the B.C. Lions. This year’s camp attracted 68 players, about half of which come from Cowichan Football.

“The first day of the camp focused on the fundamentals of all the positions and gave all players a chance to try out every position that football has to offer,” camp organizer and head coach Devon Lawrence said. “The afternoon let players choose a position they would like intense instruction with coaches who are experts in that position.

“The second day was to prepare and play junior and senior scrimmage games. The scrimmages gave the players a chance to put everything they learned to the test in a live-game situation. The players did not disappoint as both sides of both teams played very well.”

Bighill was once again pleased with the outcome of the camp.

“The camp continues to improve every year, from the players participating as well as the coaches assisting,” he said. “I feel like it’s a unique camp and opportunity for kids to come out and improve their skills. I’m not aware of any other two-day padded camps in B.C. that also include a scrimmage. The camp has proven to be popular and valuable to all of the kids.”

Throughout the camp, coaches took note of the players who excelled in terms of athleticism, sportsmanship and coach-ability, and their names were entered in a draw on the second day for game-worn and signed equipment from Bighill himself.

Lawrence recognized the many volunteers who helped make the camp possible, including several coaches from Cowichan Football, and members of both the Westshore Rebels and V.I. Raiders junior teams.

Bighill has committed to return next year, and for as long as the camp continues to run.

Registration is still open for Cowichan Bulldogs spring football for players between the ages of eight and 14. For more information, visit cowichanfootball.com or the Cowichan Valley Football Association Facebook page.