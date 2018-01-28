Call-up nearly steals one for Cowichan Outlaws

Goalkeeper and hard hat winner MacKenna Posey (centre) celebrates with fellow call-ups Samantha McLean and Keira Martin following the Outlaws’ game against Castaways last Sunday. (Submitted)

U18 call-up MacKenna Posey stopped two breakaways point-blank and kept the Cowichan Outlaws in their game last Sunday against second-place Castaways. Her efforts earned her the coveted team hard hat for the game, but weren’t enough for Cowichan to get the upset win at PISE.

The goals that got past Posey in the 2-0 loss included one that could be described as questionable at best, and another that few goalies in the league could have stopped.

Cowichan controlled the play effectively, but Castaways opened the scoring against the play with a goal that Outlaws head coach Neall Rowlings felt shouldn’t have counted.

“MacKenna had it in her hands and the opposition played it,” he related. “It shouldn’t have been allowed.”

The Outlaws slowed down after that, but seemed to be gaining some momentum before Castaways struck again.

“We looked to be making headway,” Rowlings recalled. “Then they scored their second goal from a volley, honestly one of the best goals I’ve seen this year.”

In eighth place with three wins, eight losses and five draws, the Outlaws have two games left in league play, including a home game against Fernwood City this Sunday at noon on the David Williams Turf.

“We are in all of the games,” Rowlings noted. “But just can’t seem to close the deal.”