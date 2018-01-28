Goalkeeper and hard hat winner MacKenna Posey (centre) celebrates with fellow call-ups Samantha McLean and Keira Martin following the Outlaws’ game against Castaways last Sunday. (Submitted)

Call-up nearly steals one for Cowichan Outlaws

U18 call-up MacKenna Posey stopped two breakaways point-blank and kept the Cowichan Outlaws in their game last Sunday against second-place Castaways. Her efforts earned her the coveted team hard hat for the game, but weren’t enough for Cowichan to get the upset win at PISE.

The goals that got past Posey in the 2-0 loss included one that could be described as questionable at best, and another that few goalies in the league could have stopped.

Cowichan controlled the play effectively, but Castaways opened the scoring against the play with a goal that Outlaws head coach Neall Rowlings felt shouldn’t have counted.

“MacKenna had it in her hands and the opposition played it,” he related. “It shouldn’t have been allowed.”

The Outlaws slowed down after that, but seemed to be gaining some momentum before Castaways struck again.

“We looked to be making headway,” Rowlings recalled. “Then they scored their second goal from a volley, honestly one of the best goals I’ve seen this year.”

In eighth place with three wins, eight losses and five draws, the Outlaws have two games left in league play, including a home game against Fernwood City this Sunday at noon on the David Williams Turf.

“We are in all of the games,” Rowlings noted. “But just can’t seem to close the deal.”

Previous story
VIDEO: Victoria man creates google map art on his bicycle

Just Posted

Call-up nearly steals one for Cowichan Outlaws

U18 call-up MacKenna Posey stopped two breakaways point-blank and kept the Cowichan… Continue reading

Column: Time to deal with mental health in the Valley

The top three Island communities for anxiety and depression are in the Cowichan Valley

Better start pays off for Cowichan’s Craig Street 49ers

Fed up with his team’s notoriously bad beginnings coach Kevin James made some changes to the lineup

Column David Suzuki: On climate, OECD head embraces environmentalism

Angel Gurria sounds like the leader of an environmental or social justice group.

Column: Mysterious tombstone headed home

It was a mystery as to how the old stone arrived in Duncan

VIDEO: Lake Cowichan paints the town red in style

Everyone, it seemed, was there, with lots of folks wearing something red for the occasion.

Last day for Victoria Health Show

Dozens of exhibitors will showcase the latest trends in physical fitness and healthy nutrition

Cowichan Coffee Time: Award winners, good reads and retirement

• Lisa Harding, the 2017 recipient of the David Williams, Q.C. and… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: history, health and homelessness

Canucks Autism Network will be hosting a free screening of Ferdinand

ICBC projects deficit of $1.3 billion this year

‘Massive growth’ in injury claims costs piling up

VIDEO: Victoria man creates google map art on his bicycle

Watch as Oak Bay News reporter Keri Coles joins Stephen Lund on his latest cycle masterpiece, ‘Jog with a dog’

Roger Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

The Swiss player has won more major tennis titles than any man

IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91

‘He will be much missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA staff all around the world’

Alzheimer’s story from wife of Spirit of the West singer takes stage

Jill Daum, wife of musician John Mann, writes ‘Forget About Tomorrow’, playing now in Victoria

Most Read