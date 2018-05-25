The Bulldogs representatives at the junior bantam zone bowl: (back row from left) John Rostas, Gregor MacKenzie, Finn Shea and Jayden Strzok, (front row from left) Trekker James, Jaxson Jones, Jesse Kwasny and Gavin Kendrick. (Submitted)

Bulldogs lead Island to Zone Bowl success

Eight Cowichan players on Island team, including MVP, defensive MVP and Most Sportsmanlike Player

Eight members of the junior bantam Cowichan Bulldogs played vital roles as the Vancouver Island team dominated the BCFFA Zone Bowl in Coquitlam last weekend.

“Cowichan players played an integral role in the championship performance,” said junior bantam Bulldogs coach PJ Shea, who also served as head coach of the Island team. “With all of the members from the Bulldogs starting on either defence, offence, or both, the maroon red helmets of Cowichan were present on every play.”

The Zone Bowl features the best 13- and 14-year-old football players from across B.C., representing separate geographic zones. The Island team knocked off the Lower Mainland Selects in their first game, then defeated the Southern Interior team to take the championship.

“Through both games, the Island did not allow a single point, and held each of their opponents to a single first down,” Shea reported. “With an exceptional run game, the Island was able to completely control the tempo and time of the game.”

The Bulldogs were represented by linebacker/running back Finn Shea, quarterback Trekker James, defensive lineman/offensive lineman/fullback Jayden Strzok, halfback/wide receiver Jesse Kwasny, defensive lineman/tight end Gregor McKenzie, defensive end/slotback Jaxson Jones, linebacker/slotback Gavin Kendrick, and offensive lineman John Rostas. The Island team was rounded out with players from Victoria, Saanich, Westshore and Sooke.

Finn Shea was outstanding on both sides of the ball, leading the tournament in both rushing and tackles, and was named MVP for his efforts, Strzok was honoured as defensive MVP for his nearly unblockable performance at defensive tackle, and Rostas was named the tournament’s Most Sportsmanlike Player.

James guided an Island offence that got big runs from Kwasny and Jones. On defence, McKenzie had a solid outing and Kendrick proved to be a strong physical presence.

“The athletes on this team came from a wide variety of football systems and methodologies,” coach Shea said. “It was a very interesting process blending the personalities and skill sets into a cohesive group. The coaching staff from Saanich and ourselves from Cowichan were very lucky to have been able to work with these athletes. These players were driven and possessed exceptional skill sets. As someone very invested in the Cowichan program, I have nothing but pride for every one of our players who participated. The Cowichan Valley showed very well this weekend.”

All three Cowichan Bulldogs teams will be in action at McAdam Park this Saturday. The atoms play at 10 a.m., peewees at 11:30 a.m. and junior bantams at 1 p.m.

Previous story
Sports in brief
Next story
Canucks sign top prospect Elias Pettersson to entry-level deal

Just Posted

Bulldogs lead Island to Zone Bowl success

Eight Cowichan players on Island team, including MVP, defensive MVP and Most Sportsmanlike Player

North Cowichan OKs grant for agricultural lending library

Grant of $15,000 goes to Cowichan Green Community

Editorial: We must grow our ability to feed ourselves

The equipment needed for farming can be specialized and expensive.

Sports in brief

Big rugby games at Piggy Park, Thunder play home opener

Brentwood gets a shot at AA girls provincials

Rugby team given a chance to contend

Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain’s history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

Coming up in Cowichan: Government, cannabis and food on the agenda

Local Government Awareness Week, May 20-26

Military college students accused of violating Qur’an with bacon

Alleged acts by four cadets from the Royal Military College in Quebec caught on video

Canucks sign top prospect Elias Pettersson to entry-level deal

Slick centre drafted No. 5 overall in 2017 NHL draft

Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps to 1,600 hectares overnight

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 1,600 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Former B.C. police chief dies in ATV accident

Ex-Nelson top cop began his career in Vancouver

Referendum in Ireland would repeal strict ban on abortion

Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country’s strict ban on most abortions.

Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows

The Kilauea volcano has been gushing lava on the big island of Hawaii for the past three weeks.

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says ‘talking to them now’

North Korea issued a statement saying it was still “willing to give the U.S. time and opportunities” to reconsider talks

Most Read