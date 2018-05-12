BSB, Crew and Ravens continue to lead CWFL

Wilhelmina Toews of the Startline Crew is flagged somewhat aggressively by Blue Steel Brew twins Mila Main and Heidi Haslam during a late-April CWFL game. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Heidi Haslam was outstanding on both sides of the ball last Sunday to lead the Blue Steel Brew to victory in the Cowichan Women’s Football League.

Haslam scored four touchdowns and added three interceptions on defence as BSB beat the Wild 36-7.

Roby Clement added two touchdowns, Mila Main had a sack and an interception, Michaela Peet had a sack, and Shelby Wilcox added an interception.

Rookie Emma Dewit scored the Wild’s lone touchdown on a kickoff return, and Keri McKelvie converted it. Dewit and McKelvie both had interceptions, Alannah Klopper had three sacks, and Jeannine Gaudreau also had a good game on defence.

Dani Robb scored three touchdowns to set the pace for the Startline Crew in their 39-19 victory over the Winter Trucking Storm. Jess Lines scored twice and added a pair of converts, Kerynne Bain also had a touchdown and an interception, and Sarah Jones had one convert and two picks.

Chelsea Morton answered back for the Storm with touchdowns in the second, third and fourth quarters, and Miranda Mann added the extra point on the Morton’s first score.

Sunday’s other game saw the Ravens shut out Moo’s Law 25-0. Brittany Williams and Jamie Russell each scored twice, and Williams also added a pair of interceptions. Lonnie-Lee Peters had one pick, and Carolyn Gudmundseth chipped in with a convert.

The Law got two interceptions from Caryn Taylor and one from Britnie Hearsey.