BSB climbs into top spot in CWFL

Convincing victories on Friday night and Sunday morning last weekend lofted the Blue Steel Brew into sole possession of first place in the Cowichan Women’s Football League.

BSB went into the weekend tied with the Ravens. Both teams won their Friday night games, setting up a big battle on Sunday morning. Playing shorthanded nearly the whole game didn’t help the Ravens, and BSB prevailed 38-13 to move into top spot.

Jessica Knowles scored twice for BSB, and Monni Savory, Mila Main, Michelle Nederlof, and Heidi Haslam added one touchdown apiece. Knowles and Haslam also had converts, and rusher Michaela Peet recorded three sacks. The Ravens got touchdowns from Autumn Cooper and Jamie Russell. Cooper and Rikki Wylie added converts, and Russell also had a sack. Jenina Russell — Jamie’s mom — made her first-ever appearance in the CWFL on Mother’s Day.

In their Friday night game, BSB beat the Winter Trucking Storm 31-13. The Storm got on the scoreboard first on a punt by Kristen Labao, but BSB put 24 points on the board to take a commanding lead before the end of the first half. The Storm added 12 more points in the fourth quarter, but weren’t able to close the gap. Haslam finished with two touchdowns, Main had a touchdown and an interception, Peet recorded three sacks, Savory had an interception, and Shelby Wilcox added a convert. In addition to Labao’s punt, the Storm got a 75-yard touchdown run from Chelsea Morton and a touchdown catch from Caitlin Erickson.

The other Friday night game saw the Ravens get past the Startline Crew 19-14. Russell, Brittany Williams and Lonnie-Lee Peters had the Ravens’ touchdowns, with Lauren James adding a convert. Dani Robb and Jess Lines replied with touchdowns for the Crew, and Lines and Sarah Jones added converts. Robb also had three sacks, and Lines and Nenagh McCulloch grabbed interceptions.

The Crew got back in the win column on Sunday morning with an 18-6 victory over Moo’s Law. Sasha Visona had a pick six, with other touchdowns coming from Lines and Jennie Hittinger. Lines, Jones and Jackie Harrison had the other interceptions, and Nell Kirkby had two sacks. Megan Newton replied with a touchdown for the Law and added an interception, while Jamie Olson had a sack.

The other Sunday morning game saw the Storm defeat the Wild 46-12 despite playing shorthanded for a portion of the game. Labao led the Storm with three touchdowns and a convert. Morton scored twice, and Waldron and rookie Kim Granneman also had touchdowns, with Granneman adding a convert. Erickson also had a convert, Julie Martin had two interceptions, Alyssa Davidson had one pick, and Rachel Shaw had two sacks. The Wild got touchdowns from Sue Glenn and Val Chambers. Glenn, Dieneke Pedersen and Keri McKelvie also had interceptions.