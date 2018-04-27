Hundreds of rowers will gather at Brentwood College School for the annual Brentwood Regatta this weekend. (Citizen file)

Brentwood Regatta runs Friday to Sunday

Largest sporting event in North America hosted by a single school

The eyes of the rowing world will be focused again this weekend on Brentwood College School as the International High School Rowing Regatta takes place from Friday to Sunday.

Now in its 48th year of existence, the Brentwood Regatta has become North America’s largest sporting event hosted by a single high school. Last year’s regatta attracted more than 4,000 visitors, including more than 1,700 athletes and coaches and more than 500 volunteers.

More than 1,500 athletes are confirmed for the 2018 event, along with 500-plus volunteers, with 196 races scheduled over the three days. Racing is set to run on Friday from 2 p.m. to dusk, on Saturday from 7 a.m. to dusk, and on Sunday from 7 a.m. to noon.

Beyond the races, which will take place every seven minutes, there is live music, DJs, a student-run food fair, local vendors, an art show on Saturday, and a fireworks display on Friday night.

The regatta will also be livestreamed around the world at www.brentwood.bc.ca/live

Previous story
Cowichan ballers Most Outstanding

Just Posted

Brentwood Regatta runs Friday to Sunday

Largest sporting event in North America hosted by a single school

May meeting to address Youbou logging

The organizers of the Save Our Holmes group have booked the Youbou town hall

Province to kick in share of amalgamation costs

But amount not yet known

Editorial: Installing Wi-Fi in hospitals should be a priority

It boils down to a couple of major considerations: boredom and isolation.

Cowichan ballers Most Outstanding

Brentwood and Shawnigan players honoured at Seniors Classic

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

Coming up in Cowichan: In Bloom festival; charity drive; Coffee with a Cop

In Bloom Wildflower Festival on this Saturday On Saturday, April 28 the… Continue reading

B.C. Horse Angels battle ‘kill-buyers’ to stop horse slaughter

A non-profit organization in Salmon Arm, B.C. finds new homes for horses rescued from slaughter

B.C. cop investigated for stuffing cash in sock

Local police have asked RCMP to investigate

16 temperature records broken around B.C. on Thursday

Agassiz broke a record that goes back more than 100 years

B.C. Interior’s fall moose hunt limits under review as population dips

Study confirms struggling moose population dips below minimum targets

B.C. couple survives wildfire but home now threatened by mudslide

Princeton couple’s home 40 feet from mudslide that took out three out-buildings

ABBA records new material for first time in 35 years

ABBA records two new songs

Missing Justin Beaver returns to B.C. parks staff

A teaching tool used by the Fraser Valley Regional District goes missing

Most Read