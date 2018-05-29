Brentwood’s senior boys XV side celebrates winning the Island final over SMUS last Wednesday. (Submitted)

Brentwood and Shawnigan take aim at B.C. boys banners

Valley teams start AA and AAAA rugby provincials Wednesday

Brentwood College and Shawnigan Lake School are both in contention for provincial high school boys rugby titles as their tournaments take place in Abbotsford this week.

Both schools are seeded second as they head into their respective B.C. championship tournaments, Brentwood in the AA division and Shawnigan in the AAAA competition.

Brentwood is coming off a 44-22 win over St. Michaels University School in the AA Island final at UVic last Wednesday, while Shawnigan was edged 20-15 by Oak Bay in the AAAA Island final.

Brentwood was up 32-0 at halftime of their final, only to see SMUS come back and make it interesting in the second half.

“It shows the guys have to continue to do better things,” Brentwood head coach Shane Thompson said. “We gave the opportunity to SMUS and they took advantage of it.”

It’s been an up and down season for Brentwood, Thompson acknowledged, but the team has settled down recently.

“During the last month, we’ve had a pretty successful campaign,” he said. “The guys are feeling confident. It will be interesting to see what happens when we get more pressure. When teams are better at defence, it makes it harder to do things.”

The most positive aspect for Thompson is that this is a very self-organized group, starting with the senior players.

“I feel like, as a coach, when I’m doing my job right, I don’t have to do too much,” he said. “More than the results, the way they’ve come together has been very impressive. They’re a good bunch of kids.”

Brentwood is ranked second in the province behind Collingwood, with SMUS seeded third. Brentwood lost 34-5 to Collingwood in a Stadium Series game at Swangard Stadium on April 7, although Thomson feels his team didn’t react well to the situation, returning from spring break, travelling to Vancouver and missing some players.

“We’re more organized now,” he said. “I feel it will be a different matchup this time.”

If Brentwood is to play Collingwood again, it won’t be until the final, and they will have to win two other games to get there. Brentwood plays seventh-seeded Rockridge in the first round, and if they win that, they will play the winner of SMUS and Langley. Brentwood beat Rockridge 61-0 in a Stadium Series game at Shawnigan Lake School on May 4, but Thompson isn’t taking anything for granted.

“Obviously, our goal is to make the final,” he said. “But we have to get through the first step.”

Brentwood will open against Rockridge at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The winner of that match will play in the semifinals on Thursday at 2 p.m. The AA Tier 1 final is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Shawnigan coach Tim Murdy called Oak Bay “deserving winners” of the AAAA Island final. Shawnigan could get another crack at Oak Bay if they reach their provincial final. To get there, Shawnigan will have to beat third-ranked St. George’s, while Oak Bay will gave to get by fourth-seeded Carson Graham.

“The field looks very even and competitive this year,” Murdy said. “It should be interesting.”

Shawnigan meets St. George’s at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The AAAA final goes on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Previous story
Canada to field veteran squad against Germany in women’s soccer friendly

Just Posted

Monkey on the lam in Lake Cowichan

“It took off into the forest, across the road, hasn’t been seen since”

UPDATED: Cord in water almost leads to double drowning at Lake Cowichan

The two received a shock from the cord touching the water, and they panicked

Trans Mountain court action continues, John Horgan says

Federal takeover doesn’t change oil spill risk to B.C. coast

Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is going to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets for $4.5 billion.

Drivesmart column: Is your trailer safe for the summer season?

A lot can happen to a trailer while it sits idle waiting to be useful again.

Trans Mountain pipeline: Politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

Pregnant B.C. teacher named victim of fatal crash

Students of Anne McClymont Elementary in Kelowna grapple with loss after death of well-loved teacher

BREAKING: Evacuation order and alert lifted for Allie Lake fire area

Imminent threat to lives or property diminished

Coming up in Cowichan: Government, cannabis and food on the agenda

Local Government Awareness Week, May 20-26

B.C. Indigenous leader welcomes Trans Mountain pipeline buyout by feds

Bailout bodes well for those depending on pipeline project’s success, says Chilliwack-area chief

Flash floods destroy U.S. city

Residents in Maryland are dealing with devastating flood waters destroying homes and businesses

B.C. ambulance carrying injured cyclist stuck half an hour waiting for train

Regulations say crossings have to be cleared immediately for emergency vehicles

Search and Rescue team joins effort to find two missing men last seen in Ucluelet

“We don’t want to rule out any areas at this point so we’re trying to keep a very open mind.”

Canada to field veteran squad against Germany in women’s soccer friendly

Christine Sinclair is team captain, set to play at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field

Most Read