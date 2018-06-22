Breakers get summer swimming started

Hannah Doman races for the Breakers in a relay event at the Icebreaker Invitational earlier this month. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Cowichan Valley Breakers got the summer swimming season off to an excellent start when they hosted the annual Icebreaker Invitational at the Cowichan Aquatic Centre on the first weekend of June.

The host club earned first-place overall finishes in the girls Div. 2 and Div. 4, combined Div. 7 and boys Div. 7 classes, as well as third in girls Div. 1, and girls and combined Div. 3.

Girls Div. 1

Anden Hogan: first in 50m backstroke, third in 100m IM and 100m free

Girls Div. 2

Lucy Heugh: first in 100m IM, 50m free, 50m fly, 50m backstroke and 100m free, second in 50m breaststroke

Sarah Hagen: first in 50m breaststroke, second in 100m IM, 50m free, 50m backstroke and 100m free, third in 50m fly

Boys Div. 3

Eli Bomans: third in 100m IM, 50m free, 50m backstroke, and 50m breaststroke

Girls Div. 4

Brynna Coogan: first in 100m backstroke, third in 200m IM, 50m free and 100m free

Hannah Doman: first in 50m fly

Aniela Hagen: second in 100m breaststroke

Girls Div. 7

Sofie Bloss: second in 50m free, third in 50m fly

Boys Div. 7

Colton Heron: first in 100m backstroke and 100m breaststroke, third in 200m IM

James Urquhart: first in 50m fly and 100m free, second in 100m backstroke and 100m breaststroke, third in 50m free and 100m fly

Relays

First in girls Div. 2, girls Div. 4 and boys Div. 7 200m medley, and in girls Div. 4, girls Div. 6 and boys Div. 7 200m free

Second in girls Div. 7 200m medley and girls Div. 2 200m free

Third in girls Div. 3 200m free