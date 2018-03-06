Braydon Luscombe carries momentum to Paralympics

The timing was pretty much perfect.

At his last event prior to the 2018 Paralympics, Cowichan Valley-raised alpine skier Braydon Luscombe earned his second-ever World Cup podium finish, placing third in the downhill at the World Cup final in Kimberley early last month.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Luscombe, whose previous podium finish was also a bronze medal in the downhill, at an event in Tignes, France in January 2016.

The career-best result will provide Luscombe with plenty of motivation and confidence, he agreed, going into his second Paralympics.

“It did feel good,” he said. “It’s a little reassuring knowing that it wasn’t just a one-off. Being up there means I put down a solid run. The last race, I put it all together. I couldn’t have timed that one better.”

Luscombe flew to South Korea on Feb. 27 for a few days of training at different ski resorts around the country. He and his teammates moved into the Athletes’ Village in PyeongChang last Thursday, in preparation for the Paralympic Games that begin this Friday (late Thursday in B.C.).

Luscombe will compete in at least four races in PyeongChang, beginning with his signature downhill on Saturday. That will be followed by the super-G on Sunday, super combined next Tuesday and slalom next Wednesday (events will air late on the preceding day in B.C.). If all goes well, he may also compete in the giant slalom next Friday.

“That will be a last-minute decision,” he said. “I’d rather save myself for the events I can do better at.”

Luscombe made his Paralympic debut in Sochi, Russia, in 2014, where he finished 16th in the downhill and 25th in the super-G. He admits he didn’t know quite what he was getting into four years ago.

“I’d say I have just a little more confidence this time,” he said. “I’m more mature as an athlete. I know how big of an event it is.

“I was a little naive, not knowing how big it was. I’ve just prepared a little more specifically. I have a better plan set in place.”

Luscombe, who competes in the standing category, had his leg amputated at the age of four after contracting necrotizing fasciitis — also known as flesh-eating disease. He started skiing at Mount Washington at the age of six. That led him to the junior national team, and in 2011 he moved up to the senior national team.

Now 25, Luscombe is starting to look beyond his skiing career and wants to go out on a high note.

“These will probably be the last [Paralympic] Games I compete in, so I just want to ski my best and be satisfied that I did the best I was able to and see where that puts me. I’m pretty confident my abilities will put me in a good position.

“At the last games in 2014, I got my expectations pretty high for what the reality was. I’ve stepped back and created a better plan. Right now, I feel my performance has peaked in the last year. I’m in a good spot to go out on a high.”

Luscombe doesn’t plan to retire immediately, thinking he’ll probably stick it out at least until the World Championships in 2019. Beyond that, he’s thinking about going into law enforcement.

“It’s something that’s always been on my mind,” he said. “My older brother joined the RCMP, and it always appealed to me.”

Luscombe’s races will all take place in the late afternoon or early evening in B.C., so they’ll be on TV at the right time for his hometown fans, and he hopes they’ll be cheering him on.

“I encourage everyone to check it out,” he said.